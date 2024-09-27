Women's Champions League draw: Man City to face holders Barcelona; Arsenal, Chelsea and Celtic learn opponents

Manchester City will face Champions League holders Barcelona in their first group-stage appearance in the competition.

City have previously featured in knockout rounds of the Champions League, with the group stage only introduced in the 2021/22 season. Man City exited in the second qualifying round that year.

In their first group-stage draw, Gareth Taylor's side were drawn into Group D with Barca, SKN St Polten and Hammarby in Friday's draw in Nyon.

WSL champions Chelsea take on Celtic - the first Scottish team to make this stage of the competition - Real Madrid and FC Twente in an intriguing Group B.

Meanwhile, Arsenal - who sealed their spot in the group stage with a thumping 4-0 win over Swedish side Hacken on Thursday evening to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit - are in Group C with German champions Bayern Munich, Italian giants Juventus and Norwegians Valerenga.

The Champions League group stage gets under way on October 8, with the six rounds of matches concluding on December 18.

GROUP A - Lyon, Wolfsburg, Roma, Galatasaray

GROUP B - Chelsea, Real Madrid, FC Twente, Celtic

GROUP C - Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Juventus, Valerenga

GROUP D - Barcelona, Man City, SKN St Polten, Hammarby

When are the games played?

Matchday 1: October 8 & 9

Matchday 2: October 16 & 17

Matchday 3: November 12 & 13

Matchday 4: November 20 & 21

Matchday 5: December 11& 12

Matchday 6: December 17 & 18