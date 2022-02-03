Lotte Wubben-Moy: Why I fit in Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal Women team, plus new signings, facing Man Utd Women and England prospects

It has been quite the 18 months for Arsenal Women centre-back Lotte Wubben-Moy. Arriving back at the club in September 2020 after playing college football in the USA, she has cemented herself as one of the Gunners' most exciting up and coming stars.

Not only is she playing for an Arsenal team who are currently top of the Barclays FA Women's Super League, she is among the ranks of exciting young central defenders. Leah Williamson - still only 24 - has proven indispensable this season, while Anna Patten has made a loan move to Aston Villa to improve her own game.

Wubben-Moy, 23, has particular similarities to Williamson - they are close in age, both have long-standing ties with Arsenal and have similar playing qualities - and credits manager Jonas Eidevall for moulding a team that plays to her strengths as a player.

In an exclusive interview ahead of Saturday's WSL clash with Manchester United Women, live on Sky Sports, she said: "I'd say Leah is more of an extrovert on the pitch, outwardly shouting and her aggressiveness.

"But that also feeds into me, if she's being slightly more aggressive, then I can help to calm her down and it can work vice versa in helping to rile me up. It's a really good synergy that we've got and I feel confident when I play with her so it's really good.

"We're both ball-playing centre-backs, we're both comfortable on the ball and that just enhances even further. You can rely on that person, I can rely on her and she can rely on me. The foundation of a team, the core starts at the back and it sort of breeds from there. It's cool not only to play with her at Arsenal but also for England.

"Jonas is a very direct manager, he knows what he wants and that's one of the best ways that you can learn from a manager. It's a two-way street in terms of myself asking for feedback and for him giving it. That's definitely the way it's been these last six months.

"For me personally, if you look at my style of play, I'm a very aggressive player, I like to carry the ball forward and our team as a whole, we're very attack-minded, on the front foot, we'll press and be aggressive. So for me as a centre-back, to be able to fit into that, I can help push the team up, I can be aggressive to win the ball in the air and from there, we can push on, be attacking and score more goals.

"It's nice because my job is to not concede goals so it's a nice team for me to be a part of because I fit in in that sense."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Rehanne Skinner and Reading manager Kelly Chambers reflect on a busy transfer window in the Women's Super League

There was another centre-back incoming in January too, with Brazilian Rafaelle Souza signing on a free transfer. She followed the arrivals of Stina Blackstenius and Laura Wienroither and they are players that have galvanised Arsenal's squad.

"From the off, you look how great it is to be bringing in international players, all of them of such a high pedigree," Wubben-Moy said of her new team-mates.

"For the outsider, it looks amazing, but for us, it's even better. You add on the fact that they've experienced so much, they've all played at that high level and they all offer something different personality wise.

"That is so important in the long term when you look at our potential to push for the league win and also in the FA Cup and Champions League, it really helps when we've got a solid foundation of personalities that can help to push the team and keep morale high. It's been great to have them on board, fresh faces and they're all great girls.

"Rafa is great, it's actually pronounced 'Hafa', I learnt that in the way you pronounce Brazilian names, so that in itself was cool. On the pitch, we're both ball-playing centre-backs, we can learn from one another. I'm slightly younger than she is, but we want competition. For me playing right now, I feel strong and it's good to be pushed in those departments."

'I feel like I belong with England'

Image: Lotte Wubben-Moy has earned six England caps since her senior debut in February 2021

Since her return to Arsenal, Wubben-Moy has also made her senior England debut in 2021. She replaced Williamson in a 6-0 win against Northern Ireland in her first cap, having previously captained the Lionesses at youth level.

With a home European Championships fast approaching this summer, Wubben-Moy is giving herself the challenge of making the squad and sees similarities in the management styles of Eidevall and Sarina Wiegman.

She said: "I'm loving it. It's so cool to be around such high tier players in England. I feel like I belong here and I think my performances recently for Arsenal are helping me in that campaign to push to be part of the team, push to be a starter and then pushing for the Euros as well. I'm not afraid to give myself that challenge and I want to help build on it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has said she is happy to see developments surrounding pregnancy in women's football

"Sarina has got a similar style to Jonas in the sense that she is direct also, she knows what she wants and I think when a coach can communicate with her players clearly, it's a recipe for success.

"In that sense, I'm enjoying working with her. She's very clear and like with Jonas, I'm a receptive player and I think to learn, but I'm also aware that I'm pulling out good performances and you hope that will also be recognised.

"I think words can seem big, but you've got to follow it through with actions. As much as I'd like to say I want to be part of the squad, I'd rather my actions did the talking."

'Brighton performance puts us in good stead for the title'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between Arsenal and Brighton

Arsenal face a tough test this weekend when they face Man Utd. Marc Skinner's side are currently third and have not conceded in the Women's Super League since a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in November.

But the Gunners showed off their title credentials with a battling 2-1 win against Brighton Women last week - including a spectacular free-kick from Beth Mead - and Wubben-Moy is hoping the performance can fire Arsenal to the WSL title.

"I think it's so important to be able to come from a goal down to win the game," the defender said of Brighton game.

"We showed our grit, we showed our fight, our togetherness was also on show and these are all parts of our game that will help us in the long run, not only just in this season, but the seasons to come.

Image: Lotte Wubben-Moy is aiming for victory in Saturday's meeting with Man Utd

"This is what we can build on and I feel confident if we do go into half-time a goal down, maybe 0-0 or even if we're a goal up, I know that we'll push and fight to get that win. Ultimately, that's what we did against Brighton and it's going to put in good stead for the title.

"We take the title race, the League Cup, the FA Cup, the Champions League as a game-by-game basis. We've got to live in the moment, maximise the time we have on the pitch, the time we get together off the pitch as well is equally as important. But that's our mentality, take it game by game and yes, this game this weekend is a big one and we're ready.

"We want to bring an exciting game for the fans. I love going to Boreham Wood, my family are there, my friends are there, it's a stone's throw from London, but people will be coming out from the inner city but also from around Hertfordshire as well.

"So we want to put on a show, but ultimately, we want to bring out results. By any means necessary, we'll do that."