Leah Williamson injured: Arsenal defender and England captain to miss start of WSL season with knee injury

England captain Leah Williamson will miss the start of the new Women's Super League season with a knee injury.

Arsenal defender Williamson sustained the problem in England's triumph over Spain in last month's European Championship final.

The 28-year-old is understood to have reported back to Arsenal with swelling in her right knee and subsequently missed the club's pre-season tour of Germany.

It took long enough to settle down that tests indicated she required a procedure to clean up the issue which took place last week.

The procedure cleaned out her knee and was a success, and Williamson has already begun her rehabilitation. However, it is expected that she will be out for several weeks.

Williamson made an appearance at the Gunners' WSL media day on Thursday on crutches, and wearing a brace around her knee.

Arsenal, last season's Champions League winners, open their WSL campaign against London City Lionesses on September 6.

Williamson returned from a nine-month lay-off in January 2024 after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee. Her latest problem is not believed to be directly linked.

Williamson skippered England to back-to-back Euro triumphs after club team-mate Chloe Kelly scored the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out triumph over Spain on July 27.