Jens Scheuer leaves Brighton Women after just six games in charge

Jens Scheuer has left his position as Brighton Women head coach by mutual consent after just six games in charge.

Former Bayern Munich coach Scheuer had only been in the role since late December when he was appointed as Hope Powell's successor.

But after failing to win any of his three Women's Super League games in charge, Brighton sit second-bottom in the table, just two points above Leicester City.

Amy Merricks, supported by Perry Northeast, will take interim charge of the Women's Super League match at Chelsea on Wednesday evening, the club said.

Scheuer's six game in charge FA Cup: Brighton 5-0 Coventry United (Feb 26)

WSL: Brighton 2-6 Aston Villa (Feb 12)

WSL: Aston Villa 1-1 Brighton (Feb 4)

FA Cup: West Brom 0-7 Brighton (Jan 29)

League Cup: Brighton 0-0 West Ham (Jan 18)

WSL: Leicester 3-0 Brighton (Jan 15)

"Together with Jens, we've not reached this decision lightly, and while we appreciate he has given his all in the role, this feels like the right step forward for all parties involved," said technical director David Weir.

"We would like to thank Jens for his efforts and on behalf of everyone at the club, we wish him well for the future."

The Seagulls have lost two and drawn one of Scheuer's three league games in charge, but bounced back from a 6-2 home defeat to Aston Villa last month by thrashing Coventry 5-0 in the Women's FA Cup in their last match.