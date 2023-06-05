Steph Houghton: Man City Women captain signs one-year contract extension

Manchester City Women captain Steph Houghton has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

The new deal will see the 35-year-old stay until 2024 and extending her time at the club to over a decade, having initially joined City in November 2013 from Arsenal.

Houghton has won eight trophies in her time at the club so far, including four League Cups, three Women's FA Cups and one WSL title.

The defender is also Manchester City's all-time women's appearance holder, playing 233 games in all competitions so far, as well as scoring 21 goals - including two in her last six games.

She told the club's official website: "I'm over the moon to have another year to look forward to at this amazing club.

"Manchester City has been my home for almost 10 years, and I love everything about it - it's my club, and to sign for another year, I'm absolutely buzzing.

"When I first joined, I just wanted to be here as long as I could, and to play at the top level, so I never really put a number on it. Once you get closer to that decade mark though, you do think about the idea of hitting that milestone.

Image: Houghton will bring up a decade at the club with her extension (picture courtesy of Man City Women FC)

"I feel good in myself and my body, and I'm really enjoying my football, so it was an easy decision for me in all honesty.

"Both on and off the pitch, I feel as though I've got a lot to give in terms of my expertise and experience with the rest of the girls, and I'll be continuing to support everyone as much as I can.

"Ultimately though, my happiness has always been the most important thing for me in my career, and I am so happy to be sitting here with another year in City blue to come."

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "Having Steph sign a new deal here at Manchester City is fantastic news.

"She is such a huge part of the club as a whole and the impact she has had during her time here so far - whether it be on or off the pitch - is testament to that.

Image: Houghton has made over 230 appearances for Man City (picture courtesy of Man City Women FC)

"Steph is such an important member of our squad and her experience is invaluable. She is the consummate professional, with her team mentality at the forefront of everything that she does.

"Over 230 appearances and eight trophies show exactly how important she has been to the growth of this club, and the fact that she will surpass a decade of service with this new deal is thoroughly deserved.

"Her hunger and desire to win and succeed is something that makes her one of the game's legends, and having the opportunity to work with her for another year is something we're all thrilled about."

The contract extension comes after a difficult few years for Houghton. She faced a race against time to be fit for Euro 2022 after suffering an Achilles injury that saw her miss a large spell of the 2021/22 season.

She was included in the initial 28-player training squad but was not picked for the final squad, missing out on England's victory in the tournament.

Writing in The Players Tribune after the tournament, Houghton said: "Of course I watched the final - I couldn't miss it. But to be totally honest, throughout the Euros, I found it difficult to watch the games.

Image: Gareth Taylor called Houghton a 'huge part of the club' after she signed a contract extension (picture courtesy of Man City Women FC)

"I was so desperate to be there that when I wasn't selected, I wasn't sure how good it was for me mentally to watch the tournament. I was so frustrated because I felt like I had so little closure. The whole thing just felt strange.

"I texted all of the girls before the tournament and before every game. I'd always do that! If I'm not there - whether I'm captain or not - I want them to win so much. I know how hard everyone worked for that moment. But, when you're not there… I can't lie, it's always going to be bittersweet.

"But watching the final I realised it hadn't changed how I felt about any of the girls or how I feel about England. It's so amazing for them and for the women's game."

In the 2022/23 season, Houghton featured in 14 WSL games for Man City and ranked second in the team for clearances (26) and headed clearances (9). She was also third in the City squad for aerial duels won (17) and possessions won in the defensive third (54).

There had been speculation that she would be included in Sarina Wiegman's squad for the upcoming World Cup due to an ACL injury to Leah Williamson, but was not selected when the squad was announced on Wednesday.