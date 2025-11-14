Iman Beney: Young Manchester City forward has made big impact since summer transfer - her form could be key to WSL title chances

Iman Beney has come a long way since having to travel three hours to attend training sessions as a 12-year-old in native Switzerland.

A standout performer at last summer's Euros, the 19-year-old is now the Women's Super League's latest breakout star, helping to lift Manchester City to the top of the table, a point ahead of Chelsea.

Andree Jeglertz's side have won each of their last seven league matches, their longest winning streak since 2023. Swiss youngster Beney has become a key contributor, earlier than perhaps even she anticipated, following injuries to Kerolin and Lauren Hemp in the first part of the season.

Performances for Euros host nation Switzerland in the summer hinted at her readiness. She might be surprised by how easily she's acclimatised to the standard of the league but Jeglertz was clearly convinced of her talent, singling out her "calmness and confidence" recently.

He has elevated expectations further by saying: "Both her and I need to find out how to get even more out of her".

Speaking to Beney herself at City's training ground this week, she shows composure and poise far beyond her teenage years. She tells me how she learnt to "live like a professional" from the age of 12, and from then on her desire to make football a career was by her own determined design.

"When I was 12, I was part of the Swiss academy and we were living like professionals," she says. "It was at this time I was like 'this is the journey of a pro player'. It was then I knew I wanted it.

"My dad knows everything about football, and what we needed to do to become professionals. It was easier in a way. He told me I needed to make sacrifices and that's really important".

Beney comes from a footballing dynasty. Her father and auntie both played professionally while her brother is a winger for Primeira Liga club Famalicao, with sibling rivalry a big part of her earliest drive to succeed. "We had competition when I was young, he pushed me," she says of brother Romeo.

Despite her relatively modest demeanour, Beney's playing style is best encapsulated by boldness. Shortlisted for the 2025 Golden Girl award - won by Michelle Agyemang - she's already come up clutch in big moments, netting the winner in a 3-2 victory over Arsenal and the equaliser as City came from behind to beat Liverpool in October.

She can wriggle out of tight spaces with inconceivable ease. It's something Jeglertz relies on to maintain control in games. "It's been easy to integrate," she continues. "When I signed I was thinking 'maybe I will have some minutes', but it's been much more". Beney has clocked three goal contributions in four starts, with City the league's top scorers overall.

It's difficult to be a difference maker in a team so flush with attacking talent. The Switzerland international has managed it in a short space of time and added another layer of variety. Collectively, City's forwards have found the net 15 times this term, at least six more than any other side's attacking contingent.

"We start the season so well and have a good team where players can be missing, but it just means others are important," she says, speaking to City's depth. "This is important if you want to win a championship." She's right.

Manchester City have won seven of their opening eight games, and are the first team other than Chelsea to start a matchday as the WSL leaders this far into a season since the penultimate weekend of the 2023/24 campaign. That was 78 weeks ago. Saturday's Manchester derby is all the more important against that backdrop. To concede points would inevitably hand momentum back to Chelsea.

Beney will have an important role to play in keeping City's foremost rivals at bay. And, by similar token, ensuring City's title hopes remain on a smooth course.

