Gareth Taylor signs one-year contract extension with Man City Women

Gareth Taylor has signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester City Women.

Taylor - whose deal was due to expire at the end of June - was initially appointed in May 2020 and won his first trophy soon after with victory over Everton in the Women's FA Cup final.

Man City have also won the Conti Cup in March 2022 under Taylor's leadership, beating Chelsea 3-1, as well as reaching the FA Cup final in the same season. However, they were beaten by the Blues at Wembley on that occasion.

However, despite a 16-game unbeaten run during the 2022/23 campaign, Man City missed out on Champions League football, finishing fourth in the WSL behind Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal. They also reached the semi-finals and quarter finals of the Conti Cup and FA Cup respectively.

After signing his new deal, Taylor told the club's official website: "I'm very happy to have signed a new deal with the Club - it feels great to have gotten it over the line.

"I'm very happy to be able to commit to City for another season, and 2023/24 is one that I'm so excited about.

Image: Taylor has been manager of the club since May 2020 (picture courtesy of Man City Women FC)

"We have been in a transitional period over the past 12 months, and the women's game has changed so much during my three years in charge.

"We were fortunate to win trophies in each of my first two seasons, and although we haven't been successful on that front this past year, the pride I've taken has come in different forms.

"I've really felt that it has been so enjoyable in terms of where the team is at, where I think that they can go and what they can achieve for this football club.

"I know that there is pressure on us to succeed, but I enjoy that - I have always challenged myself throughout my career and that's now more important than ever as a coach.

Image: The 50-year-old has won two trophies while at Man City (picture courtesy of Man City Women FC)

"I really want to try and squeeze every single last drop out of what I feel I'm able to do personally, and I believe that this group of players have the ability to turn those nearly moments into actual moments with the support of myself and the staff to get us to the next level."

Managing director Gavin Makel added: "We're very pleased to have Gareth commit himself to the Club for another year.

"Together, we are building an exciting team full of talented players, both young and experienced, all with a shared vision of beautiful football and on-pitch success.

"Gareth is someone who embraces the City Football Group methodology in its entirety, and it has been really pleasing to see him grow as a coach over the past three years.

"Nils (Nielsen) and I are very much looking forward to continuing our work with him next season alongside this amazing group of players, with the future being incredibly bright for Manchester City."