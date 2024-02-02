Jen Beattie: Arsenal Women defender leaves club to sign for Bay FC

Arsenal Women defender Jen Bettie has left the club to sign for Bay FC in the United States.

The 32-year-old has brought her second spell with the Gunners to an end having returned to the club in June 2019.

She previously spent four years at Arsenal between 2009 and 2013, winning one league title, two FA Cups and two League Cups before moving on to Montpellier, Manchester City and Melbourne City.

Beattie - who can also play in midfield - made 166 appearances and scored 33 goals in total for Arsenal, helping the club to last season's Conti Cup title.

Image: Jen Beattie (right) in action for Arsenal Women against Tottenham in December

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar said: "Jen has had a beautiful career with Arsenal and we want to say a big thank you for her many years with us.

"She has helped to bring titles to our club and as a person, she is a great example of strength. We wish her success and happiness in the USA and she is welcome here in her home at any time."

Director of women's football Clare Wheatley added: "Jen leaves Arsenal with the respect and admiration of every one of us. She has been a wonderful player for us across two periods here and we're excited to watch her in this new chapter.

"It's a sad moment to say goodbye to such an important Arsenal figure, but Jen will always be part of this family and we look forward to seeing her soon."

Beattie successfully overcame breast cancer in 2020 and was later presented with the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award, for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity.

The Three Players and a Podcast co-host was also awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023 for services to football and charity.