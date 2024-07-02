Mariona Caldentey: Barcelona forward completes Arsenal move as Gunners find Vivianne Miedema replacement

Barcelona attacker Mariona Caldentey has completed a free transfer to Arsenal following the expiry of her contract at the Spanish club.

The forward announced her Barcelona departure after a decade at the club last month.

Caldentey won three Champions League trophies and six Liga F titles, and was part of the Spain squad that won the World Cup last year.

The 28-year-old is fourth in Barcelona Femeni's all-time list for trophies won, only behind Alexia Putellas (30), Melanie Serrano (29) and Marta Torrejón (28).

"I'm so happy to be here," said Caldentey. "This is the right time for a new challenge for me and Arsenal is the perfect place. I think what Arsenal are doing as a club is amazing - on and off the pitch. I love the way we want to play as a team and I think there's a strong mentality building here.

"It's been incredible to see what the club has done away from the pitch, with supporters following the team everywhere and lots of records being broken. I can't wait to get started and help the team win trophies and entertain our supporters."

Image: Caldentey (left) won three Champions League trophies and six Liga F titles

Arsenal have been looking to bolster their forward line since announcing that Vivianne Miedema will leave on a free transfer at the end of this month.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "Mariona is a world-class forward and we are delighted to bring her to Arsenal. She's a winner with proven experience of excelling on the biggest stage, which is exactly where we aim to be at this club.

"We believe Mariona will be a superb addition to our squad here at Arsenal, as we prepare for an exciting new season together."

Miedema's decision to leave Arsenal was a mutual one, with the Netherlands international keen for a fresh challenge and the club looking to reinvest in the squad.

The striker, who signed a new deal at Arsenal in May 2022 to make her the then-highest-paid WSL player, has scored a record 79 goals in the league since joining the Gunners in 2017.

Image: Vivianne Miedema has left Arsenal

There has been interest from clubs across Europe and the National Women's Soccer League in America, but Manchester City are seen as the favourites for her signature.

The WSL summer window opens on June 24 and runs through to September 13.

When does the 2024/25 WSL season start?

The 2024/25 Women's Super League season will start on the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The key dates for the top two divisions of women's football next term have been confirmed, with the Barclays Women's Championship starting a fortnight earlier on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

The winter break will take place between December 16 and January 18, with the WSL season ending on the weekend of May 10 and May 11, 2025.

The start of the new WSL season comes 42 days after the women's gold medal final of the Olympic Games campaign.

Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris tournament after England's unsuccessful Nations League campaign, although the United States, Brazil and France are among the teams to have qualified.

Meanwhile, the 2024/25 Women's League Cup dates have also been confirmed, with the group stage running from early October until mid-December. The final will be played on the weekend of March 15 and 16, 2025.

