Daphne Van Domselaar: Arsenal Women sign Netherlands international goalkeeper

Netherlands international goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal.

She signs from fellow WSL side Aston Villa Women, having spent a year at the club after joining last summer. She made 15 appearances in her first season in English football.

She joins Manuela Zinsberger and Naomi Williams as Arsenal goalkeeping options heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

At international level, the 24-year-old made her full Netherlands debut in 2022 and has gone on to win 27 caps. She represented her country at Euro 2022 and the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"I'm really happy to be here," Van Domselaar told the club's official website. "If you look at Arsenal - the players, the team, the stadium - it's a huge club and I'm so excited to be part of this club.

"I want to win trophies and achieve big things, and Arsenal is the right place for me to do both. I can't wait to play at Emirates Stadium in front of all the supporters and show what I can do."

Head coach Jonas Eidevall added: "We're delighted to bring Daphne to the club. She is a top goalkeeper and already has considerable experience on some of the biggest stages, while we believe she has a great deal of potential for future development, too.

"Daphne will further strengthen our goalkeeper unit alongside Manu and Naomi, and will be a strong addition to the team as we prepare for an important new season."

Van Domselaar made her professional debut with FC Twente in 2017. She made 106 appearances over six years, winning three league titles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Van Domselaar's super save against Tottenham last season as she kept out Eveliina Summanen's 'venomous' free-kick

Director of women's football, Clare Wheatley, said: "Daphne is one of the best young goalkeepers in the world and we are very pleased to confirm her arrival here at Arsenal. She has a hunger to develop and succeed that closely aligns with our ethos at the club and we're confident she will be a great addition to our squad."

A club statement concluded: "Everyone at the club welcomes Daphne and her family to Arsenal."