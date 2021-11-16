Sam Kerr: Chelsea forward extends stay with reigning Women's Super League champions until 2024

Sam Kerr has signed a new contract to commit herself to Chelsea until 2024.

After a stunning debut full season with the club, the Australia international forward has become a crucial part of the squad since joining midway through the 2019 season.

She has scored 39 goals in 47appearances.

After extending her tenure for another two years, Kerr said: "It's really exciting. I'm really happy at the club. We've had good success, being at a club like Chelsea is an amazing opportunity.

"The time was just right, I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player.

"I can't see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea.

Image: Kerr joined Chelsea during the 2019 season

"'The time was right, honestly, I didn't feel like I wanted to rush into anything, just like signing here the first time, it just happened naturally."

The Matildas captain also reflected on her decision to stay at Chelsea.

"The team speaks for itself, every day at training playing with world-class players; getting challenged every day and winning trophies at the same time," Kerr added.

"I hadn't won much when I came here and after last season, I think it's just a no-brainer for me to stay."

General manager Paul Green added: "We are absolutely delighted that Sam has extended her deal with the club.Sam is quite simply one of the world's best strikers and goalscorers.

"We look to continue to build on our recent successes, and Sam will play a big role in achieving those targets in the future."

The 28-year-old forward won the Golden Boot for the Barclays Women's Super League 2020/21 season with 21 goals in 22 matches.