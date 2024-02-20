Mia Fishel: Chelsea Women striker suffers ACL knee injury while on USA international duty

Chelsea Women have suffered their second anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the space of just over a month with striker Mia Fishel following Sam Kerr in sustaining the injury.

Kerr picked up the injury during a warm-weather training camp in Morocco in January.

Fishel joined Chelsea from Mexican club Tigres on a three-year contract last summer and after Kerr's injury took on greater responsibility for Emma Hayes' side.

Kerr's injury forced Chelsea to spend a British-record fee on Mayra Ramirez.

A Chelsea statement read: "Mia Fishel has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty with the US Women's National Team.

"Mia will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days and will then begin her rehabilitation with the club's medical team at Cobham.

"Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Mia the very best for her recovery."

United States interim head coach Twila Kilogre said: "I'm gutted for Mia, and I know the team and the entire staff is as well.

"She's been very effective in camp and has worked hard to make an impact. Since she's been getting call-ups to the National Team, she's shown a tremendous growth mindset, a desire to absorb information and has been a total team player.

"I know she'll come back strong and hopefully be in the mix for the next World Cup."

