Chelsea Women: Why the Blues' next six games in the WSL, Champions League, FA Cup and Conti Cup are season-defining

Chelsea Women's next six games see them compete in four competitions - and the results will be season-defining.

The run-in. Crunch time. Squeaky-bum time. However you describe that tense part of the season when everything is on the line, we are on the cusp of its beginnings as we head into March.

For Chelsea, over the coming weeks, they could find themselves with everything still to play for - or nothing.

It is a period that will ultimately determine the success of their season and perhaps the legacy of the departing Emma Hayes.

It all begins on Thursday March 7 as they travel to Manchester City in the Conti Cup semi-finals. They will face a team who beat them only three weeks earlier in the WSL, and are hot on their heels in the title race.

By no means an easy task, it will test the 'mentality monsters' tag the Blues have been given to reach the Conti Cup final on March 31 at Molineux.

This is followed up another cup competition, with an FA Cup quarter-final against Everton on Sunday March 10.

While FA Cup holders Chelsea will be the favourites heading into the clash at Walton Hall Park, a one-off cup tie can throw up any manner of surprises.

Then, it is back into their WSL title defence as they host Arsenal on Friday March 15 at Stamford Bridge, live on Sky Sports.

The Gunners are currently three points behind Chelsea in the table, and after a bruising 4-1 defeat at the Emirates in the reverse fixture, a touch of revenge could be on the cards.

A league double for Arsenal would see them level on points with both Chelsea and Man City - although Gareth Taylor's side will not play until later that weekend and could go clear at the top should they win and the Blues lose.

However, victory for Chelsea would see them re-establish their three-point lead, putting the pressure on Man City away to Brighton on Sunday March 17. It would also make a continued title push for Arsenal far more challenging.

After a huge WSL clash against a title rival, the games do not get any easier. Chelsea then restart their Champions League campaign, facing Ajax in their quarter-final tie, with the first leg on Tuesday March 19 in Amsterdam.

The Dutch side - despite relative newcomers to European competition - proved themselves in a tough group including PSG, Bayern and Roma.

But Hayes will want to add the Champions League to complete her Chelsea trophy roster - the one she is yet to win with her beloved Blues.

Sandwiched in between the two legs is another WSL match, this time against West Ham on Sunday March 24, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Women's Super League match between Leicester and Chelsea.

With just a handful of league matches to play and team around them picking up points, it will be vital for Chelsea to have a strong performance and maintain their title push.

To round up a potentially season-defining run of matches will be the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Ajax, playing at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday March 27.

Of course, much of the pressure will hinge on the aggregate score from the first leg. A victory would set up a semi-final tie with their old nemesis and current title holders, Barcelona, or Norwegian side SK Brann.

And much of their success - or otherwise - over the coming weeks could come down to injuries. Mia Fishel added her name to the list over the international break, tearing her ACL. She will now follow the same rehabilitation as Sam Kerr, who also injured her ACL on Chelsea's warm-weather camp in January.

Image: Chelsea's star striker Sam Kerr is currently sidelined with an ACL injury

Millie Bright continues her comeback from her own knee injury - although not an ACL - while Fran Kirby faces intermittent spells out with knocks, although did come on as a substitute on Sunday against Leicester.

But Hayes has shown time and again that she can win even in the most difficult of circumstances against the toughest of opponents. A tough run of fixtures and a touch of adversity will only strengthen her and Chelsea's resolve.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Catarina Macario looks back her on her ACL journey as she finally makes her return to football and what it means to her to score on her Chelsea debut.

The Blues were also given a huge boost on Sunday with the debut of Catarina Macario, who also scored her first goal for the club. So too did big-money January arrival Mayra Ramirez, who showed incredible strength and fight to win the ball before firing home.

It demonstrates the incredible strength in depth in Chelsea's squad. Each player will need to be utilised to ensure Chelsea are not just playing for pride at the end of March and beyond, but still competing for an unprecedented quadruple that would truly cement Hayes' legacy.