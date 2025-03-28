Molly Bartrip: Tottenham defender says WSL team 'are never going to change identity' ahead of 'must-win' Leicester game

Tottenham Hotspur stand-in captain Molly Bartrip insists the Women's Super League team can turn around their season despite their recent run of defeats.

Spurs have lost their last six games in all competitions, including their last five in the league, scoring just once in the process, as they prepare to travel to Leicester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"It's tough when things aren't going your way," centre-back Bartrip told Sky Sports.

"You've got to look at each other, look at the team and how we can push on. We know this weekend is a big game.

"We're looking to come away with three points. All we can do is focus on ourselves."

The eradication of form has led to increased pressure on Spurs head coach Robert Vilahamn and his pass-heavy tactics.

It was the same system, however, that got Tottenham Hotspur to a top-half finish and the FA Cup final last season and Bartrip admits that style is now in their DNA.

"We're never really going to change our identity. We want to play football," she added.

"If I'm honest, the teams in the league are getting better and you have to think of other ways to break teams down.

"We've not been the best at that and we've conceded too many goals. Going into the Leicester game we know their qualities but we have to focus on ourselves and get the win."

Tottenham sit ninth in the table, two points and a place above Sunday's opponents. Despite the relative distance from the relegation place - Crystal Palace are eight points adrift of them - Bartrip admits it feels like Sunday's game is a must-win fixture.

"One-hundred per cent. It's for our confidence as well," she said. "We want to get goals, we want to get clean sheets. Within the group we definitely need a win before the international break."

Spurs' last game in the WSL was a 2-0 defeat at West Ham

It is clear Spurs feel they have five games to save their season. A run of positive results could see them finish in the top six for the second year in a row, something Bartrip is keen to achieve.

She said: "It's crazy in football how you can go from one extreme to the other. If we can get as many points as possible from these five games all of a sudden people will be saying it's almost a successful season. But that's down to us."

Bartrip has had to step up from vice-captain in recent weeks after an injury to Beth England.

The 28-year-old is proud to wear the armband but is also missing her skipper, a player she has known for more than a decade after playing together at youth level for England.

"It feels like an honour to be vice-captain to Beth. I have so much respect for her as a footballer and a person," she said.

"Her stats don't lie. Obviously, she's out right now and it's a big loss.

"I don't really change who I am. I've just got to try to lead as best as I can but I'm never going to be a different person. I just want to make sure everyone around me is happy."

One thing is clear, the happiness around the club will vastly improve when they start winning again.

Bartrip is determined to make sure that starts sooner rather than later.