WSL strugglers Everton Women appoint Brian Sorensen as new manager from summer

Everton Women have announced Brian Sorensen will become their new manager in the summer.

The Toffees sacked former boss Jean-Luc Vasseur in February after 10 games at the helm and placed Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn in temporary charge.

Everton have reached an agreement for Sorensen to become the club's new manager ahead of the 2022/23 season on an initial two-year contract with the Blues.

"Sorensen will take up his position with Everton this summer, from Fortuna Hjorring where, during two stints at the Danish club, he has won two league titles, a domestic cup and established Fortuna as regulars in the knockout

stages of the Champions League," the club said in a statement.

Sorensen, 41, has also had spells with Danish sides IK Skovbakken and FC Nordsjaelland.

He said: "I'm extremely excited to join Everton. It is one of the historic clubs in women's football and our backgrounds fit nicely, with common values, work ethic and ambitions.

"Having studied the squad in depth during this process, I feel there is massive potential, with players capable of making an impact on the biggest stages."

