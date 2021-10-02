Emile Heskey appointed Leicester City Women's head of football development

Emile Heskey has been appointed Leicester City Women's head of football development, the club have confirmed.

The former England striker, who started his career with the Foxes, will oversee coaching, performance and recruitment in his first football administration role.

Heskey has spent the last 12 months in an ambassadorial role with the women's side, mentoring young female players and also developing the club's women's academy.

The announcement comes after Russ Fraser left his role as Head of Women's Football to join Liverpool as their new women's Director of Football.

On the appointment, Heskey said: "This is a fantastic opportunity. I've loved every minute of working with LCFC Women in the last year.

"We have a strong infrastructure of staff, a talented squad of players and excellent backing from the club to go on and make a sustained impact on the women's game.

"The club has made a lot of progress in a short period of time since turning professional, which means we have some work to do to make sure our progress is sustainable.

"Through ensuring we have appropriate guidance and support in place for our players and staff, I'm confident we'll achieve that and successfully establish the club among the leading teams in the women's game."

Leicester City Women began their first season in the FA Women's Super League in September, following promotion from the FA Women's Championship last season and currently sit 10th in the WSL, having lost all three of their games so far this season.