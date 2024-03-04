Gareth Taylor signs new Man City Women contract until 2027

Gareth Taylor has signed a new deal with Man City Women, keeping him at the club until 2027.

The 51-year-old was appointed as head coach in May 2020, and signed a one-year contract extension last summer. Now, he has signed on improved terms for the next three-and-a-half years.

Man City currently have the best defensive record in the Women's Super League as they compete with Chelsea and Arsenal for the title. They are level on points with Emma Hayes' Blues, and three ahead of the Gunners in third.

Taylor's side are currently on a 12-match winning run in all competitions, including statement victories against both Arsenal and Chelsea, including the Blues' first defeat at Kingsmeadow in more than three years.

During his wider tenure at Man City, Taylor has guided his team to FA Cup and Conti Cup titles. They face Chelsea on Thursday in the Conti Cup semi-final, and Tottenham in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Speaking about his new contract, Taylor told Man City's club website: "I'm very happy to be able to commit to City for

another three seasons. I think what we're doing here and trying to achieve is a build and a long-term project of sustainability and success.

"Our ambition was always to be right at the top and we've done that. It's taken a lot of hard work from a lot of people behind-the-scenes. The players have really bought in to what we're trying to do and achieve."

Director of football Nils Nielsen added: "I am very pleased that Gareth has agreed to continue his great work in our programme for the coming years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the WSL as Manchester City go to the top of the table after a 2-1 win at home to Everton

"We have a clear strategy on how we want to move forward, and securing Gareth to lead the team is a key factor in this.

"Now we can all focus on finishing this season in style and prepare for the next few seasons by following the plan."

Man City Women managing director, Charlotte O'Neill, added: "We're very pleased to have Gareth continue his journey with City for another three years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Man City Women head coach Gareth Taylor admits he was delighted with his team's 2-1 win at home to Everton which means they go top of the WSL

"Gareth is someone who has embraced the City Football Group approach from day one and shares our ambition to push the envelope in the women's game and build a squad full of talented and ambitious players.

"Nils and I are very much looking forward to continuing our work with him for the rest of this season and beyond alongside this amazing group of players. I'm confident the future is very bright at this club."

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!