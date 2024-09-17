Grace Fisk exclusive: Liverpool must prove Women's Super League success was no fluke

Liverpool gate-crashed the Women's Super League top four last season and now want to prove it was no "fluke".

"I don't think anyone thought we would do so well, ourselves included," defender Grace Fisk told Sky Sports.

"You have one good season, you don't want to make it a fluke. We need to show that we are here, we're going to stick around and we're going to challenge."

The fourth-placed finish was a significant achievement, but the team's ambition now is to show it was just the beginning of a new era where Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United don't exclusively dominate the top end. How will they do it?

"The most important thing for us is to be consistent this season," said Fisk, who started every league game during her first year at the club after signing from West Ham. "We dropped a few silly points against lower-half teams which was four, five, six points that we missed out on.

"Making sure we get the job done against teams that we should get the job done against."

A defining moment from last season was Liverpool's stunning opening game victory against Arsenal at the Emirates. "It was honestly unbelievable," Fisk said.

The result gave the team a huge confidence boost and set the tone. "If we've beaten them, we can beat other teams," added Fisk. Their opening day fixture this year against Leicester is less daunting but one they need to win.

Image: Rachael Laws (left) and Grace Fisk celebrate Liverpool's victory over Arsenal at the Emirates last season.

Liverpool's defensive solidity was a feature of their strong performance last season and maintaining that is a top priority. Fisk, who plays on the left side of a back three, attributes their success to a relentless work ethic. "No one's afraid to do the hard stuff," she said. "We like to play football and all that stuff, but off the ball, it's as important, if not more important."

It is a philosophy drilled home by boss Matt Beard, last year's Women's Super League Manager of the Season.

"Beardy's not quiet on the sidelines and you can imagine in training, he's not quiet either." Fisk talks from experience having also played under Beard at West Ham. "He knows what he wants and he'll get it out of his players.

"We have different types of players on the team. We have runners, technicians, and people who will put their bodies on the line. He's good at just managing them all together and selecting the best team for that game.

"He's a very personable guy as well. You can chat to him about anything, which I think helps."

Image: Only Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has managed more WSL games than Liverpool's Matt Beard

There have been few changes this summer in Liverpool's search for consistency to build on their achievements. Beard has made only three signings: 20-year-old midfielder Olivia Smith from Sporting, defender Gemma Evans from Man Utd and Linkoping forward Cornelia Kapocs.

Smith in particular has caught Fisk's eye. "She's so, so powerful. Honestly, I've never seen power like it on and off the ball."

Pre-season hasn't been without its hurdles, though. Fisk's ankle injury, sustained during training, has been a concern. "We're just kind of playing it week by week," she said, acknowledging that recovery has taken longer than expected.

The 26-year-old has been a key part of Liverpool's success with her composure in possession when playing out from the back. Her form has even led to talk of an England call-up.

"In the last year, I've been asked about it so much, which is nice. I've not had a chat with Sarina (Wiegman), so I feel like it tells me I'm quite far off and that's just how I see it. I think about it, but I'm not going to go into the season with it as a goal.

"I had a decent season, but it was just one season. I can't ever put myself into the conversation off of one good season.

"If we have another good season together, then hopefully I'll have a good season. The thing on the forefront of my brain is making sure our season wasn't a one-season thing."