SWPL: Celtic, Rangers, Glasgow City, Hibernian, Aberdeen and Partick Thistle all win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as champions Celtic, Rangers and Hibernian continue their winning starts, as Aberdeen and Partick Thistle secure their first victories this season.

Rangers 9-0 Queen's Park

There were seven different goalscorers as Rangers continued their winning start to the season.

Three goals in ten minutes saw Jo Potter's side take control of the game early. Kirsty Howat opened the scoring, with Chelsea Cornet and Brogan Hay getting their names on the scoresheet shortly after.

Rio Hardy got a fourth for her side on the half-hour mark, with Kathryn Hill striking home to make it five shortly before the break.

Howat got her second with an hour gone and Katie Wilkinson got in on the action after coming on for the second half. Laura Berry also came off the bench and scored minutes later.

Queen's Park scored an own goal in the dying minutes to round off a tough evening for the Spiders.

Rangers travel away to Montrose on Sunday while Queen's Park, still in search for their first points, host Spartans.

Celtic 5-1 Motherwell

Image: Celtic have made a winning start to their SWPL title defence

Celtic took just three minutes to open the scoring in their emphatic win against Motherwell.

Saoirse Noonan tapped the ball in after Caitlin Hayes was denied moments earlier. Lucy Ashworth-Clifford doubled their lead with a curling strike.

Amy Gallacher got her second goal of the season on the half-hour mark before Motherwell managed to pull one back in the second half through Morgan Cross.

Murphy Agnew then headed past the goalkeeper and Maria McAneny found the bottom corner shortly after to make it five.

Celtic are away to Aberdeen on Sunday while Motherwell host Hibernian.

Glasgow City 2-1 Hearts

Glasgow City beat Hearts thanks to a late Sofia Määttä winner despite being down to ten players.

Amy Muir opened the scoring before Kimberley Smit was sent off just before half-time as Lisa Robertson converted from the penalty spot to pull the game level.

Both teams pushed in the second half but Chloe Warrington sent a delivery in for Määttä in the 85th minute and the 19-year-old scored the winning goal.

City take on Partick Thistle next at the Kirkintilloch Sports Complex on Sunday while Hearts are up against Dundee United.

Spartans 1-2 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle got their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Spartans in the capital.

Caley Gibb, formerly of Spartans, got Thistle off to a flying start and found the net with just two minutes gone.

Tiree Burchill doubled their lead inside 10 minutes, but Hannah Jordan threw Spartans a lifeline in the second half.

Thistle's Claire Adams was shown a red but Brian Graham's side saw out the result to take home all three points.

Hibernian 6-0 Dundee United

Hibernian scored six against Dundee United as the Edinburgh side continued their winning start.

Linzi Taylor got her first goal for the club with seven minutes on the clock to give her side an early lead.

Eilidh Adams doubled their advantage after 22 minutes, and Taylor went on to get a second moments later.

Adams got a brace for herself on the brink of half-time and Mya Christie made it five before the break.

Kathleen McGovern got her third goal of the season after coming on as a second-half substitute to round off the result.

Aberdeen 2-0 Montrose

Managerless Aberdeen got their points of the season with a 2-0 victory over Montrose at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons opened the scoring on the half-hour mark as Niamh Noble swung a corner in that evaded the goalkeeper and crossed the line.

They doubled their advantage with 64 minutes gone as Eva Thomson set up Emily Kraft, who struck it into the back of the net.

