Scottish Women's Premier League title race: Glasgow City, Hibs, Rangers and Celtic on the battle for the top spot

Four teams. Three points the difference. One target - the title.

The race for top spot in the Scottish Women's Premier League has never been more competitive.

Heading into the post-split fixtures, 16-time champions Glasgow City are top, level on 54 points with Hibernian, while Rangers are two points back and defending champions Celtic one further point behind them.

It is all to play for and here we find out what the view is of those involved...

Hayley Lauder - Glasgow City

"I think Glasgow City have always paved the way and we're like that as players as well. We want to be at the best of our game and at the top of the league. That's what drives us.

"Rangers and Celtic are big names within the men's game and they now invest in the women's game. Glasgow City is certainly not going anywhere and we've shown that again this season.

"We've put ourselves in such a good position now and we're very much looking forward to the split. Each game is massive. Each opponent will be incredibly tough.

"There will be points won, points lost. We certainly have the experience and we're well equipped to go into it."

Siobhan Hunter - Hibernian

"They [Celtic, Glasgow City and Rangers] have been there the last couple of years, so we're probably classed as underdogs, but that's fine for us. We'll do our talking on the pitch.

"We're trying to progress back up to the top where we believe we should be. It has probably been longer than we'd like, but we're there and we're running just now, and hopefully we stay there.

"It is important that you believe in these things, but don't get too carried away, because that can backfire on you. So, yes, we believe, but we're humble in what we do.

"We've been going for probably the best part of last year and this year together. We've just been really consistent in what we do, and we don't get too high, but we don't get too low at the same time."

Mia McAulay - Rangers

"The league's growing year after year and you can see it with Motherwell getting in the top six. Hearts and Hibs are challenging as well, so it's really exciting to be a part of it.

"It's very intense. Last year we missed out by fine margins. That just shows you how tight the league actually is.

"Losing out last season makes us so determined to go out and win it. We know we can do it. We can use the hurt from last season to go out and try to win it this year.

"We play each other twice over the next few weeks. We need to just look back on the games that we've played them in and see how we can hurt each team the next time we play them."

Shannon McGregor - Celtic

"I think it's something this league has always wanted and me personally, I actually really enjoy that it's really tight at the top.

"It's great for Scottish women's football that we've got that competition. I think it's good for younger girls to look up to as well, that it's not only two teams at the top.

"We all know it's competitive every week and people are going to drop points, people are going to gain points, so every game is so important.

"I want to win everything. Winning the league is one of the things I want to do and as Celtic, we're looking to keep that trophy."