Sky Sports Cup final: Hibernian head coach Grant Scott hopes to surpass more expectations with win over Rangers

Grant Scott admits high-flying Hibernian women have already surpassed expectations this season, but the head coach wants more - starting with the Sky Sports Cup final.

They take on Rangers in a repeat of the 2022 showpiece - but will be hoping for a better outcome than the 2-0 defeat last time out.

In addition to preparing for the clash at Fir Park, Hibs is also in the middle of one of the closest title fights in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

"For us to be back and competing in a showcase final is what we're all about," Scott told Sky Sports.

"Part of our ambition at the start of the season was to be in these positions. First and foremost, we're delighted to be there and are looking forward to a tough match.

"The reality is we probably have the smallest budget and the smallest squad. Those things being considered it is exceptional to see what the girls have achieved so far - but having come this far, we're not for giving it up lightly.

"I think we have surpassed a lot of people's expectations.

"There's a good belief in this group now, and it doesn't guarantee us winning the cup final but we know we can go and play and we can compete. It is all to play for and we'll see where we finish this season."

'Final win could put big target on our backs'

Image: Hibernian are in a close SWPL title race as well as the Sky Sports Cup final (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC)

Hibernian are level with leaders Glasgow City at the top of the SWPL heading into the post-split fixtures, with Rangers and Celtic just behind - meaning the top four are separated by three points.

Scott believes a win on Saturday against Rangers could boost their title bid in what he thinks is the most competitive season he has ever been part of - albeit victory could also put a target on his sides' back.

He said: "There's no arguing if you win the cup, you should get a little bounce from it and that could serve us well.

"However, I think a win for Hibs at this point, and the way that the Scottish game is evolving, I think we possibly at that point put an even bigger target on our back.

"Those people that didn't think we were maybe going to achieve anything or close to what we have already might just take notice a little bit more.

"I would be at pains to let an adverse result shove us the other way. I think we've got a lot to focus on and a lot of good stuff to focus on and great challenges ahead. It is a one-off game and we're looking to do our best in it and hopefully win.

"Going back to my last time at Hibs, it was very much Hibs and Glasgow City competing for all the trophies, all the league titles. The fact that you've now got four or five potential league winners, ourselves back in a cup final for the first time in three years - it just shows that everything is evolving and certainly the most competitive it has ever been."