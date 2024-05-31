 Skip to content

SWPL: Celtic's Amy Gallacher wins May player of month prize

The forward claims the award for a second time in the season after beating Hibernian's Jorian Baucom, Victoria Esson of Rangers and Jade McLaren of Montrose to the prize; St Johnstone's Ellie-May Cowie won the SWPL2 award

Friday 31 May 2024 10:07, UK

Amy Gallacher scored 25 goals during Celtic's title winning season
Image: Amy Gallacher scored 25 goals during Celtic's title winning season

Celtic forward Amy Gallacher and St Johnstone midfielder Ellie-May Cowie have won the SWPL and SWPL 2 player of the month awards for May.

The prize caps off a great end to the season for Gallacher who scored the winning goal to seal the SWPL title - in the last minute against Hibernian on the final day of the season.

Gallacher, who also won the award in August, scored three goals in May as Celtic drew with Glasgow City, Rangers and beat Hibernian to win their first top-flight title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Gallacher and captain Kelly Clark reflect on helping Celtic win their first ever SWPL title

The 25-year-old finished the club's top scorer with 25 goals - finishing just behind Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison in the race for the golden boot - and provided the most assists with 19.

She beat Hibernian's Jorian Baucom, Victoria Esson of Rangers and Jade McLaren of Montrose to the prize.

Elsewhere, Cowie also won the SWPL 2 award for the second time this season - having previously won it in March.

St Johnstone's Ellie-May Cowie wins the SWPL2 prize for the second time this season (Credit: SWPL/Malcolm Mackenzie)
Image: St Johnstone's Ellie-May Cowie wins the SWPL2 prize for the second time this season (Credit: SWPL/Malcolm Mackenzie)

She scored five goals in four games across the month, beating Ashley Fish (Livingston) and Ami Robertson (Queen's Park) to the award.

