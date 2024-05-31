SWPL: Celtic's Amy Gallacher wins May player of month prize

Celtic forward Amy Gallacher and St Johnstone midfielder Ellie-May Cowie have won the SWPL and SWPL 2 player of the month awards for May.

The prize caps off a great end to the season for Gallacher who scored the winning goal to seal the SWPL title - in the last minute against Hibernian on the final day of the season.

Gallacher, who also won the award in August, scored three goals in May as Celtic drew with Glasgow City, Rangers and beat Hibernian to win their first top-flight title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gallacher and captain Kelly Clark reflect on helping Celtic win their first ever SWPL title

The 25-year-old finished the club's top scorer with 25 goals - finishing just behind Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison in the race for the golden boot - and provided the most assists with 19.

She beat Hibernian's Jorian Baucom, Victoria Esson of Rangers and Jade McLaren of Montrose to the prize.

Elsewhere, Cowie also won the SWPL 2 award for the second time this season - having previously won it in March.

Image: St Johnstone's Ellie-May Cowie wins the SWPL2 prize for the second time this season (Credit: SWPL/Malcolm Mackenzie)

She scored five goals in four games across the month, beating Ashley Fish (Livingston) and Ami Robertson (Queen's Park) to the award.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.