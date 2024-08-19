SWPL: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell all win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as champions Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian and Motherwell extended their winning starts to the season.

Celtic 1-0 Glasgow City

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A Chloe Craig penalty secured three points for the reigning champions as Celtic beat Glasgow City at the Excelsior Stadium.

The breakthrough goal came in the second half as Maria McAneny was brought down in the box after breaking through on goal, and Craig sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to put Celtic ahead.

City pushed for a late equaliser but were kept out by goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty as Celtic made it two wins from two.

Celtic are back in action on Wednesday as they host Motherwell while Glasgow City will look to recover as they take on Hearts on the same evening.

Rangers 4-0 Partick Thistle

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Rangers secured victory over Partick Thistle at Broadwood as they continued their good start to the campaign.

After scoring four goals on her debut, Katie Wilkinson picked up where she left off as she got on the end of a Lizzie Arnot delivery to put the Gers ahead in the opening minutes.

The forward doubled her side's lead and her tally for the afternoon with 10 minutes to go in the first half, hitting a perfect half-volley into the top corner of the net.

Chelsea Cornet made it three for the hosts three minutes later, finding the bottom corner.

Securing her hat-trick and seventh goal in a Rangers shirt, Brogan Hay crossed for Wilkinson who rounded off the win.

Rangers host Queen's Park on Wednesday as they look to continue their fantastic start to the campaign. Partick Thistle are away to Spartans, still searching for their first point of the new season.

Hibernian 7-0 Aberdeen

Image: Tegan Bowie opened the scoring as Hibernian thrashed Aberdeen (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Seven goals at Meadowbank saw Hibernian run out victors against Aberdeen who are still searching for their first point of the season.

The hosts took the lead after just 11 minutes as the ball fell to Tegan Bowie who dinked it over Dons goalkeeper Megan Sidey.

It was 2-0 after 30 minutes as Ciara Grant's low corner found Stacey Papadopoulos, and the full-back fired home - netting her first goal for the club.

After the break, Bowie continued Hibs' flying start to make it 3-0 and just after the hour mark a handball in the box allowed Kathleen McGovern to score her first goal for the Edinburgh side from the penalty spot.

Eilidh Adams then found the net after a good team move for her first goal of the season and it was 6-0 when McGovern finished from inside the box.

Hibs didn't let up there, with Adams forcing her opponent into a mistake before keeping her cool to get her second seal the 7-0 victory.

Aberdeen will hope to pick up their first point of the season when they host Montrose on Wednesday. Hibs have another home game, hosting Dundee United the same evening.

Hearts 5-0 Spartans

Image: Joely Andrews was on target as Hearts beat Spartans (Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie/SWPL)

Five goals helped Hearts see off Spartans in a one-sided Edinburgh derby.

A quick-fire double put the hosts in control as Joely Andrews' header and a half-volley from Sade Adamolekun saw Hearts lead 2-0 inside 30 minutes.

Five minutes into the second half, Lauren Wade made it 3-0 - striking it from 25 yards out.

Lizzie Waldie was next on the scoresheet with five minutes to go, before Adamolekun rounded off the win with her second - earning herself the club's player of the match award in the process.

Hearts are away to Glasgow City next as they look to stay at the top of the table. Spartans host Partick Thistle with both sides searching for their first points of the season.

Motherwell 3-2 Montrose

Image: Morgan Cross was on target as Motherwell beat Montrose (Credit: Colin Poultney/SWPL)

Motherwell made it back-to-back wins, despite a second-half comeback from Montrose at K-Park.

The hosts were 3-0 up by half-time, with Morgan Cross opening the scoring after 25 minutes.

Rachel Todd doubled Motherwell's advantage in the 37th minute from the penalty spot, before Bailley Collins found the net after a well-worked counter-attack.

However, Montrose made it a nervy ending as Louise Brown and Holly Daniel scored early in the second half - but the visitors could not find an equaliser, meaning Craig Feroz's side had to return home empty-handed.

Motherwell are away to Celtic next as they face the Scottish champions on Wednesday while Montrose take on Aberdeen at Balmoral.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...