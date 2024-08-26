SWPL: Hibs win again to go second as Rangers and Celtic stay unbeaten

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Hibernian move up to second with Rangers and Celtic also maintaining their winning starts.

Motherwell 0-5 Hibernian Women

Hibs are up to second in the SPWL after victory at Motherwell maintained their perfect start to the season.

Kathleen McGovern scored twice in the first half with Michaela McAlonie making it 3-0 before McGovern completed her hat-trick with a strike from the edge of the area.

Eilidh Adams scored Hibs' fifth and her fifth of the season to round off the result.

Motherwell will look to recover when they travel to the capital to face Hearts on Sunday. Hibs travel away to Celtic on Friday with a win for either side moving them top of the table.

Montrose 0-9 Rangers

It was another emphatic victory as Rangers remained top of the table with a 9-0 win against Montrose at Links Park.

Rio Hardy got her side off and running with seven minutes gone, Katie Wilkinson doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark before finding the net again on the brink of half-time.

Rangers took complete control of the game in the second half, with three goals quick goals after the break. Wilkinson completed her hat-trick before Kirsty Howat and Mia McAulay got their names on the scoresheet.

Laura Rafferty, Brogan Hay and Tessel Middag rounded off a fantastic result with a trip to Dundee United next on Sunday.

Montrose take on Queen's Park at Ochilview Park on the same day.

Aberdeen 0-4 Celtic

Murphy Agnew headed Celtic ahead after just three minutes as they maintained their winning start to their SWPL title defence.

Amy Gallacher got on the end of a brilliant Jenny Smith cross to make it two and early in the second half, Smith turned scorer after finding the net with a wonderfully floated strike.

Mathilde Carstens scored her first goal in the Hoops to secure three points beyond any doubt.

The champions host Hibs on Friday as they return to the Excelsior Stadium. Aberdeen travel away to Partick Thistle on Sunday with both sides level on points.

Dundee United 0-8 Hearts

Hearts returned to winning ways in style by putting eight past Dundee United.

Jess Husband got her side off to a flyer, finding the back of the net in under two minutes.

The Jambos took complete control of the game by half-time, with braces for Bayley Hutchison and Husband ensuring a comfortable lead going into the break.

Naomi Powell made it five quickly into the second half before a Sade Adamolekun brace put the game out of sight with Monica Forsyth making it eight in stoppage time.

Dundee United are back in action on Wednesday when they host Queen's Park, a potentially massive game for both sides this early in the season. Hearts host Motherwell on Sunday.

Partick Thistle 0-2 Glasgow City

Glasgow City beat Partick Thistle 2-0 as Wilma Forsblom and Natalia Wróbel saw their side to back-to-back victories.

City took the lead within five minutes as Forsblom latched onto a loose ball and struck it home.

They doubled their advantage with 35 minutes gone, with Wróbel netting her first goal in City colours.

Leanne Ross' side kept it tight in the second half to see out the result despite Thistle trying to fight their way back into the game.

Partick Thistle are back in action on Sunday when they host Aberdeen. Glasgow City will look to get another win on the board when they travel away to Spartans.

Queen's Park 1-0 Spartans

Queen's Park picked up their first SWPL win against Spartans thanks to a late Ami Robertson goal.

With 80 minutes gone, Morgan Hay played Robertson in and she lifted it over the goalkeeper from distance.

Spartans had a chance to level in the dying embers but Lauren McGregor did well to keep her side in front.

Queen's Park travel to Dundee United on Wednesday, Spartans host Glasgow City on Sunday.

