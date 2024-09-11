Hibernian's Abbie Ferguson named SWPL player of month; Hamilton Accies' Josephine Giard wins SWPL 2 prize

Hibernian's Abbie Ferguson has won the first Scottish Women's Premier League player of the month award for this season.

The winger, who scored once and provided three assists in August, claims the prize for the first time in her career as Hibs went unbeaten throughout last month.

Ferguson saw off Olufolasade 'Sade' Adamolekun of Hearts, Celtic's Lucy Ashworth-Clifford and Katie Wilkinson of Rangers to the award which was voted on by the clubs.

Josi Giard claimed the SWPL 2 prize for the first time after the Hamilton Academical forward scored five goals and provided four assists during August.

Following their relegation from the top-fiight last season, Accies were the only side to boast a 100 per cent league record last month, scoring the most goals and conceded the fewest goals.

Giard beat Lauren Coleman of Rossvale and Lauren Evans of Livingston to the prize.

SWPL games coming up on Sky Sports

Rangers vs Celtic - Thursday October 3; kick-off 6pm

Glasgow City vs Celtic - Saturday October 12; kick-off 3pm

Celtic vs Rangers - Sunday November 17; kick-off 12pm

