SWPL: Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City, Motherwell, Partick Thistle & Spartans all win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers, Celtic, Glasgow City, Motherwell, Partick Thistle and Spartans all win.

Hearts 0-2 Rangers

Rangers won against Hearts to stay at the top of the SWPL table.

Brogan Hay opened the scoring with Rio Hardy making it two shortly before the hour mark as Hearts failed to take anything from the game after a strong start to the season.

They have a chance to recover in the Sky Sports Cup on Sunday when they host Glasgow City while Rangers take on Dundee United.

Montrose 2-4 Celtic

A Saoirse Noonan hat-trick saw defending champions Celtic secure another win at Links Park.

The striker opened the scoring with Maria McAneny making it two before Noonan found her second just before the break.

Alma Codegoni pulled one back for Montrose on the hour with Louise Brown also netting for the hosts.

Celtic reacted with Noonan scoring their fourth to put the game out of reach.

The two sides face each other again on Sunday, this time in the second round of the Sky Sports Cup.

Glasgow City 3-0 Hibernian

Glasgow City marked their return to Petershill Park with a victory against Hibernian.

Emily Whelan struck home in the first minute with Sofia Määttä doubling their advantage with five minutes remaining.

As full-time approached, Rammie Noel scored her first goal in a City shirt as she turned a cross into the net.

City visit the capital on Sunday as they take on Hearts in the Sky Sports Cup while Hibs play Queen's Park.

Dundee United 0-4 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle remain in the top half of the table after victory at Dundee United.

Cara Henderson struck with 14 minutes gone and Rosie Slater made it two just a few minutes later.

Thistle were awarded a penalty before the break - Henderson's strike was saved before she hit the bar with the retake.

Lucy Sinclair scored their third with Tiree Burchill firing low into the net to wrap up a comprehensive win.

Last year's finalists Thistle host Spartans on Sunday in the Sky Sports Cup. Dundee United host Rangers on the same day.

Queen's Park 0-6 Motherwell

Motherwell put six past Queen's Park as the newly promoted side fell into the relegation zone.

Laura Berry scored an early double, one from the penalty spot with Bailley Collins also netting a brace before the break.

Berry got her hat-trick with 69 minutes on the clock and put the three points beyond any doubt with a fourth late in.

Motherwell host Hamilton Accies in the Sky Sports Cup on Sunday. Queen's Park host Hibs on the same day in the same competition.

Spartans 3-1 Aberdeen

Spartans secured their first home win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Aberdeen to move out of the relegation zone.

Olivia Chomczuk scored their first with Erin Rennie making it two before the break. Kate Fraser added a third in the second half.

The visitors were awarded a penalty 10 minutes before full-time with Hannah Stewart pulling a goal back.

Aberdeen will hope to recover on Sunday when they take on Gartcairn in the Sky Sports Cup while Spartans are away to Partick Thistle.

SWPL games coming up on Sky Sports