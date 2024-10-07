SWPL: Rangers, Glasgow City, Hearts, Hibs & Spartans all win

A round-up from the Scottish Women's Premier League as Rangers return to winning ways to remain top while Hearts move above defending champions Celtic.

Rangers 2-0 Motherwell

Rangers returned to winning ways to remain top of the SWPL.

The home side dominated the match but it took until the 56th minute to find the opener, when the league's top goalscorer Katie Wilkinson finished a Mia McAulay cross.

Lizzie Arnot sealed the win to keep Rangers a point above Glasgow City ahead of their clash on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Football from 2.30pm (3pm kick-off).

Motherwell sit seventh, a point behind Partick Thistle, with a home match against Dundee United on Sunday.

Aberdeen 0-5 Glasgow City

Leanne Ross' side cruised to victory away to Aberdeen to remain within touching distance of Rangers in the title race.

The Glasgow side went in three goals up by the break with Emily Whelan scoring either side of Aleigh Gambone.

Chloe Warrington got her first goal for the club five minutes after the restart and Mairead Fulton got the final goal, her first of the season.

City travel away to Ibrox on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Aberdeen are back in action on Sunday away to Queen's Park.

Dundee United 1-2 Spartans

Spartans moved themselves three points clear of the relegation zone and within a point of the top six with a win away to Dundee United.

The Edinburgh side capitalised on a Beth Mowatt error as Hannah Jordan opened the scoring.

Jordan doubled their advantage after the break before Morgan Steedman pulled a goal back, squeezing the ball into the bottom corner.

Spartans will hope to continue their good form at home to Edinburgh on Sunday while Dundee United are away to Motherwell later that afternoon.

Partick Thistle 0-3 Heart of Midlothian

Hearts moved above Celtic in the SWPL and remain four points behind Rangers after a victory at Partick Thistle.

Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring in typical fashion, meeting a Lizzie Waldie cross before clipping it into the net.

Eilidh Shore powered home a header with Jackie Richards heading in at the back post for their third.

Eva Olid will hope her side can capitalise on the fact the top two meet on Saturday to close the gap at the top but face a tricky home tie against Celtic. Brian Graham's side will look to bounce back away to Montrose.

Hibernian 5-1 Montrose

Hibs eventually earned a comfortable victory at home to Montrose who finished the game with 10 players.

Kathleen McGovern opened the scoring for the Hibees with Talitha Robb levelling the match just after half-time.

With 20 minutes to play and the sides level, Grant Scott's side were awarded a penalty for a Demi Taylor handball. Taylor was sent off before Eilidh Adams converted.

The Edinburgh side added three goals through Rosie Livingstone, Lauren-Doran Barr, and a Holly Daniel own goal.

The Hibees are away to Spartans for an Edinburgh derby on Sunday while Montrose welcome Partick Thistle to Links Park.

SWPL games coming up on Sky Sports