Motherwell's Laura Berry named SWPL player of month; Cara Borthwick of Boroughmuir wins SWPL 2 prize

Motherwell's Laura Berry has won the SWPL player of the month award for September, with Boroughmuir's Cara Borthwick claiming the SWPL 2 prize.

The forward, who started the season at Rangers before returning to the Lanarkshire side on loan, scored eight goals in her four appearances last month.

She netted four in Motherwell's win against Queen's Park and also scored a last-minute equaliser against Hamilton Accies in the Sky Sports Cup.

Image: Cara Borthwick scored four goals for Borougmuir in September

17-year-old Cara Borthwick wins the SWPL 2 award for the first time in her career after scoring four games in five games for Boroughmuir Thistle.

The side were unbeaten last month and netted 19 goals. They are also the only SWPL 2 side left in the Sky Sports Cup and will face Aberdeen at home in the quarter-final.

The nominees for the September 2024 SWPL award were Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Erin Rennie (Spartans), and Katie Wilkinson (Rangers) and for the SWPL 2 award were Erin Halliday (Hamilton Accies) and Eilidh Martin (Kilmarnock).

SWPL games coming up on Sky Sports

Glasgow City vs Celtic - Saturday October 12; kick-off 3pm

Celtic vs Rangers - Sunday November 17; kick-off 12pm

