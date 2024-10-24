Scott Booth to join Aberdeen Women as head coach after Glasgow City exit

Aberdeen have named Scott Booth as the new head coach of their Women's team.

The 52-year-old will join from Scottish Women's Premier League leaders Glasgow City after the international break.

Following stints at Birmingham City and Lewes, Booth returned to City in the summer as an assistant to head coach Leanne Ross - having previously won six consecutive league titles as boss.

Booth, who spent 10 years at Pittodrie as a player for the men's team, replaces Colin Bell after the former South Korea women's boss stepped down from the role due to 'personal reasons' in August.

Aberdeen are ninth in the SWPL table, one point clear of the bottom three, after just two wins from their opening 10 league games.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I am delighted to be returning to my old club and taking on this exciting opportunity", he said.

"Having spoken to the director of football and the wider board I share their vision for the future of the Women's programme and I am looking forward to playing my part in this project going forward.

"I know there is a talented young group of players here and I am looking forward to working with them and the fantastic staff to build upon the great work carried out in recent seasons as we look to challenge ourselves to deliver success."

Glasgow City CEO Laura Montgomery added that the search for Booth's replacement was already underway.