SWPL: Rangers' Kirsty Howat named player of month for March as Sophie Townsley of Hamilton wins SWPL 2 prize

Rangers striker Kirsty Howat has won the SWPL player of the month award for March.

The 27-year-old picks up the prize for the first time this season after scoring four goals in an unbeaten month for Jo Potter's side.

Rangers took seven points from a possible nine and remain in title contention, sitting one point behind joint leaders Glasgow City and Hibernian.

The Scotland international, who also scored as Rangers retained the Sky Sports Cup with a 5-0 win against Hibs, beat Aberdeen's Jessica Broadrick, Hannah Jordan of Spartans and Hibs midfielder Linzi Taylor to the award.

Image: Hamilton's Sophie Townsley scored seven goals in March

Sophie Townsley wins the SWPL 2 award for the second time this season as Hamilton Accies extended their lead at the top of the table.

The winger, who is on loan from Rangers, scored seven goals in March including four in their win against Ayr United.

Townsley won the award ahead of St Johnstone's Olivia Hurrell and Jade Wilson of Gartcairn.