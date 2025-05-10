Jane Ross: Rangers and Scotland striker set to retire at end of season

Rangers and Scotland striker Jane Ross has announced she will retire at the end of this season.

The former Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Glasgow City player has played through 19 seasons, winning several major honours.

Ross has won four Scottish Women's Premier League titles, three with Glasgow City and one with Rangers plus three Scottish Women's Cups.

The 35-year-old also clinched a Women's Super League title, Women's League Cup and FA Women's Cup, all with Manchester City.

Ross earned 151 international caps since making her senior debut in March 2009 and scored 62 goals.

Upon announcing her plans to retire, Ross said: "I always have kind of known throughout my career that I would know when the time is right, and for me personally, it just feels like the right moment.

"I have loved my career, I have loved what I have done and it has been a dream come true to have achieved what I have, but the timing is right and I am excited for the future and what comes next.

"It was a dream to sign for this club and to play for them. To win trophies here, to play at Ibrox, there are so many childhood dreams that have been achieved.

"I think it feels right for me to be finishing my career, hopefully finishing on a treble but we will see in the coming weeks.

"I am obviously just grateful and thankful for everyone who has supported me throughout my career.

"The people know who they are, I could sit and list them all, I have met amazing people throughout as well, some who will be friends for life and worked with so many amazing people, which has been special.

"I also feel very privileged to have been able to have travelled the world and to have experienced what I have, and it is has definitely helped me grow as a person as well as a player."

Rangers have three SWPL games to go as they bid to catch leaders Hibs, with their last match at Ibrox next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.