Scotland Women: Captain Rachel Corsie returns after injury as Melissa Andreatta's Nations League squad confirmed

Scotland Women's head coach Melissa Andreatta has named her first squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Austria and Netherlands.

Captain Rachel Corsie, who recently announced she would be departing Aston Villa at the end of the season, returns from injury to feature for the first time since July last year.

Hibernian striker Kathleen McGovern also receives her maiden call-up to the international side, having scored 28 times this season to fire her side to the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Scotland are currently bottom of Group A after four defeats to Germany, Netherlands and Austria earlier in the year.

They face Austria on May 30 before travelling to Tilburg to face the Netherlands five days later (June 3).

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Earth Cumings (Rosengard), Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Washington Spirit).

Defenders: Rachel McLauchlan (Brighton), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Lauren Davidson (SK Brann), Sandy MacIver (Washtington Spirit), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester), Emma Lawton (Celtic)

Midfielders: Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Freya Gregory (Newcastle), Sam Kerr (Bayern), Kirsty MaClean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City).

Forwards: Lauren Davidson (SK Brann), Brogan Hay (Rangers), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Kirsty Howat (Rangers), Kathleen McGovern (Hibernian), Martha Thomas (Tottenham), Emma Watson (Man Utd).