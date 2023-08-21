England Women: What's next for the Lionesses after run to World Cup final?

The inaugural Women's Nations League, Olympic qualification and the WSL live on Sky Sports - we look ahead to what's next for England women...

Once again the Lionesses have left the nation enthralled with their tournament success, finishing runners-up at this year's Women's World Cup. And it won't be long until Sarina Wiegman's players are back in action, fighting for titles for both club and country.

Women's Nations League

The inaugural Women's Nations League commences on Thursday September 21, with England up against Scotland, the Netherlands and Belgium in League A Group A1.

The first stage of the tournament runs between September and December. Scotland are England's first opponents on Friday September 22, followed by Wiegman's former side the Netherlands on Tuesday September 26, ahead of the WSL season.

This year Olympic qualification is up for grabs, with the two Nations League finalists joining 2024 hosts France to represent Europe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst says the Lionesses will leave a lasting legacy following their 'fantastic' performance at the World Cup.

The outcome of the tournament will also help to decide which group England are in for 2025 Euros and 2027 World Cup qualification.

With so much on the line, England will need to turn World Cup final disappointment into focus in less than six weeks.

The players also have WSL, Liga F and Frauen-Bundesliga pre-season training before then.

Women's Super League

Twenty of England's 23-player World Cup squad compete in the Women's Super League, with 15 at top-four clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking tickets sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign will bring even more eyes to the league.

Christiansen: WSL managers desperate to have players back

Sky Sports pundit Izzy Christensen believes England must look at the benefits of the Nations League following the World Cup so closely.

"The immediate effect is for the Lionesses to come home and to be greeted by a home crowd in September. A magnificent opportunity for England fans who weren't able to see them out in Australia," says former England and Manchester City midfielder Christensen.

Image: England and Chelsea captain Millie Bright was visibly emotional after the Women's World Cup final

"That's a big opportunity, but then the momentum needs to be taken into the domestic season.

"The challenge lies with the clubs. The WSL managers will be desperate to have their players back, but every player needs a rest, physically and mentally.

"To get over a World Cup, these players need plenty of time and I think the clubs need to be really careful, manage the pool with wanting to bring them back in versus making sure they have mental time to switch off.

Image: Arsenal women held several of their WSL fixtures at the Emirates last season

"For the longevity of the WSL season, players need to be protected and make sure that when they do come back they're ready to go.

"It's going to boom again, and it's going be great. It's going be the best WSL season yet.

"More games in big stadiums, broadcasting, exposure and the work that's going in there is incredible. It's all going to contribute towards lifting the status of the game."