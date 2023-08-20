Spain 1-0 England: Slick European style and brilliant Aitana Bonmati - how Jorge Vilda's side won the World Cup

England fell at the final hurdle, beaten narrowly by Jorge Vilda's Spain in the Women's World Cup final in Sydney - what contributed to their downfall?

Shape played into Spanish hands

Image: Mariona Caldentey holds off Lucy Bronze

Sarina Wiegman stuck. Jorge Vilda twisted. An unchanged Lionesses side, buoyed by a brilliant display against Australia in the semi-finals, entered Sunday's final brimming with confidence. Rightly so. But this game had different demands. Perhaps they required a different plan.

Vilda dropped his ace in the pack, Ballon d'Or Féminin holder Alexia Putellas, and replaced her with Salma Paralluelo, which worked perfectly. The young Barcelona forward occupied England's backline throughout, causing untold problems, dragging them this way and that.

England are well-drilled. At this tournament, they have been defensively robust and organised - not against Spain. Rachel Daly and Lucy Bronze were often caught too high, allowing for the likes of One Batlle and Olga Carmona to exploit space out wide. Cracks began to surface.

Image: Spain captain Ivana Andres lifts the Women's World Cup trophy

Full-back Bronze is an England stalwart. She'll go down in history as one of the best women's players to ever wear the national shirt - someone who has won every title available, bar the World Cup. It's bitterly cruel, then, that her mistake led to Carmona's winner.

Bronze drove upfield but ran into traffic centrally, leading to a Spain turnover and quick counter-offensive. In a flash, Carmona linked neatly with Mariona Caldentey before stroking the ball across Mary Earps into the far corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Izzy Christiansen, Ashley Cole and Jamie Redknapp discuss England's World Cup heartbreak

"The first half we struggled to press the ball," Wiegman conceded post-match. "We changed it second half, back to 4-3-3, and I think we got better momentum."

Unfortunately, by then, the damage had already been done. England's unified front ripped apart in one fell swoop.

Similar style, better substance

Wiegman spoke in the preamble about England playing the game of their lives. The sentiment was echoed by captain Millie Bright. But talking the talk is one thing, walking the walk entirely another.

It wasn't for a lack of trying - endeavour and effort were there, execution less so, as Spain's precision passing and sharp movement outclassed that of England's. Not even Mary Earps' penalty save could galvanise.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"After all, Spain were just a little bit better than we were today," acknowledged Wiegman, in sporting fashion.

Vilda's side dominated the ball with intelligent passing triangles and give and goes. At times, England couldn't get near. It's not their usual approach - to play the majority of the game without the ball - and conceding so much possession seemed to unnerve England's best ball-players.

To illustrate, Keira Walsh only touched the ball 50 times - Aitana Bonmati registered 74 touches. Spain's fluidity and efficiency in possession was unmatched this summer, enough to ensure their shirts will now be adorned with the little gold star England's players craved so badly. They'll be back, but for now, this is Spain's time to bask in the glow of glory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fans react after full-time as the Lionesses are downed by Spain in their first-ever World Cup final appearance

Baller Bonmati

No single player won Spain the World Cup. Although, if you were attributing the success to anybody, it would be remiss to gloss over the brilliance of Bonmati.

As well as collecting a World Cup winners medal, the magical midfielder also picked up the Golden Ball award for a string of outstanding individual displays, where she was particularly praised for her impeccable vision and timing in possession.

Image: Aitana Bonmati was named Golden Ball winner in the Women's World Cup

She was Spain's most eye-catching contributor at this tournament, off the back of a superb campaign for Barcelona, and Vilda is lucky to have her. The 25-year-old was one of 15 players who sent a letter to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) asking not to be called up until changes were made to the national set-up - a decision she later revoked.

"We have been working in a lot of years for this moment and finally we have the trophy," Bonmati beamed after the full-time whistle.

Her class deserves the accolade of World Cup winner - it won't be the last piece of silverware on her busy mantelpiece. Step aside Putellas, Bonmati is the future of football.