Viktor Gyokeres struggling to find space for Arsenal, Joe Gomez's clearances and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in The Debrief

"Welcome to the Premier League." That was Arne Slot's explanation for the cramp that brought Florian Wirtz to the floor late in the game in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Arsenal at Anfield. "So, so, so talented but from different leagues," he commented. "And young."

He was talking about Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, 22 and 23 respectively. "I think it is normal that if you are not 27 or 28, you maybe need to make a step towards the Premier League," added Slot of their adaptation process. "And that is what these two are doing."

Slot preferred to focus on his defenders who had been criticised after conceding four goals in their opening two games in the Premier League. Ibrahima Konate was back to his best, while Milos Kerkez battled impressively in an absorbing clash with Noni Madueke.

Of course, Dominik Szoboszlai was Liverpool's match-winner, playing out of position at right-back, but it was not just the starting back-four who contributed. Slot highlighted the impact of one of his substitutes late in the game "Joe Gomez. What a 15 minutes."

Gomez made seven clearances despite coming on in the 79th minute. Incredibly, that was more than any other player made in the match. One of them, nipping in ahead of Viktor Gyokeres, showed that even 27-year-old newcomers do not find adapting that easy.

Gyokeres plundered a couple of goals against Leeds but, just as he did on debut against Manchester United, found Liverpool a more difficult assignment. His struggle to find the space that he enjoyed in Portugal is evident in one striking Premier League statistic.

Genius IQ data shows that the average amount of space that Gyokeres has had when available to receive the ball this season is 3.04 metres. For context, that is 44 per cent less space than any other Premier League player. Space, and with it time, is at a premium.

Watching Gyokeres from high in the stand at Anfield, he was still making runs challenging the back line but found it impossible to extricate himself from the attentions of his markers. Everything in the Premier League feels quicker - and on Sunday it showed.

Arias adapting to life at Wolves

The presence of Jhon Arias at number three on that same list stands out because Vitor Pereira, the Wolves head coach, was discussing similar themes to Slot in his post-match press conference following his side's 3-2 home defeat to Everton at Molineux.

"We brought players from different leagues," said Pereira in reference to the acquisition of not just Arias from Brazil but also summer signings from Spain, Italy and the Netherlands. It has been a slow start for Wolves. "Every league is a different thing."

Pereira explained: "The time that you have to decide, the physicality in the duels, the intensity of the game. If you bring in players from other leagues, from other countries, it is normal that they suffer and struggle a bit. They need maybe two months to adapt.

"And we are dealing with this. Because we have quality, but it is like quality at another pace. And we need time and work to correct it." Quality at another pace is a fine phrase to sum it up. Good players but ones who still need to become good Premier League players.

Dewsbury-Hall shining at Everton

Being at Molineux on Saturday was an opportunity to see a good Premier League player kickstarting his career. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall made only two Premier League starts during his time at Chelsea, having spent the previous season in the Championship.

But the former Leicester midfielder has made a swift impact at Everton and while Jack Grealish took the headlines once more, it was Dewsbury-Hall who scored the goal of the game having earlier provided an excellent assist for Iliman Ndiaye as well.

Image: Everton have focused their attacks down the flanks in the Premier League this season

Speaking to David Moyes the previous weekend after James Garner found the net from left-back, the Everton manager had stressed the need for goals from his midfielders. Dewsbury-Hall's outrageous hit was a chance to broach that same subject with him again.

"We need to get the goals from the midfield positions if possible," said Moyes, before going on to explain that the 26-year-old summer signing brings much more than that to this Everton side. "He brings us a little bit of poise as well, Dewsbury-Hall," he added.

"He is a really nice footballer, sees the game well. His vision is good. I always thought if we could get him in the right positions, he would score enough goals. I think he will score us goals from midfield, I do, and that was a really good goal he scored today."

Image: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's passing networks for Everton so far this season

Dewsbury-Hall exchanged passes with Grealish for the second and third Everton goals, making runs in behind knowing that the winger had the quality to find him. It is noticeable that he is often drifting to the left, the pair forming a promising partnership.

In possession, Dewsbury-Hall ranks among the top 10 players for expected assists from open play and from set plays. Out of possession, he ranks among the top three for pressing the opposition. A player with Premier League experience adapting well.

Image: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall ranks high for pressures in the Premier League this season

Milner's amazing longevity

But the final word on surviving and thriving in the Premier League can go to only one man this week. The record for youngest goalscorer in the competition still belongs to James Vaughan and the record for older goalscorer is held by Teddy Sheringham.

James Milner is second on both lists. Having scored aged 16, his penalty for Brighton against Manchester City means he has now scored aged 39 too. His scoring span is now longer than Brajan Gruda, Brighton's other scorer on Sunday, has been alive. Legend.