Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Nimes vs Paris Saint-Germain. French Ligue 1.

Stade des Costieres.

Nimes 0

  • L Landre (sent off 12th minute)

Paris Saint-Germain 4

  • K Mbappe (32nd minute, 83rd minute)
  • A Florenzi (77th minute)
  • P Sarabia (88th minute)

Latest French Ligue 1 Odds

Nimes 0-4 PSG: Kylian Mbappe scores twice as French champions move top

Alessandro Florenzi and Pablo Sarabia also find the net in convincing away win

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 17 October 2020 10:00, UK

Kylian Mbappe was back on the scoresheet as PSG thrashed Nimes
Image: Kylian Mbappe was back on the scoresheet as PSG thrashed Nimes

Paris Saint-Germain left it late to wrap up a 4-0 win at 10-man Nimes with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice as the French champions moved top of the Ligue 1 standings on Friday ahead of their Champions League opener against Manchester United.

Mbappe opened the scoring before the break and joined Alessandro Florenzi and Pablo Sarabia in netting inside the final 12 minutes to put PSG on 15 points from seven games, four days before hosting United at the Parc des Princes.

They lead Stade Rennes on goal difference after the Brittany side were held to a 1-1 draw at bottom-club Dijon.

Nimes, who are 13th on eight points, were reduced to 10 men after 12 minutes when Loick Landre was red carded.

PSG lost Leandro Paredes, who was replaced by Ander Herrera, to a thigh injury before Landre was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Rafinha.

Trending

Pablo Sarabia capped a comfortable evening for the French champions
Image: Pablo Sarabia capped a comfortable evening for the French champions

Mbappe broke the deadlock on 32 minutes, going around 'keeper Baptiste Reynet before pushing the ball into the empty goal.

PSG, however, lacked Neymar's creative touch as he was rested for the trip south after returning from international duty for Brazil.

Also See:

But Nimes had to little to offer and PSG, despite being without the suspended Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria and the injured Marco Verratti and Juan Bernat, eventually made their superiority count.

Italy international Florenzi, on loan from AS Roma, doubled the tally on 78 minutes with a header before Mbappe struck again five minutes later after being set up by Sarabia.

The Spaniard rounded it off with two minutes left just after Italy international Moise Kean, on loan from Everton, hit the bar with a header on his PSG debut.

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

LAST CHANCE To Land The £1m!

You read correctly. The £1m Super 6 jackpot is up for grabs for one last time this weekend. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV