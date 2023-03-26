Match ends, Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

90'+8' Second Half ends, Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

90'+8' Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+8' Foul by Isaac Price (Northern Ireland).

90'+6' Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

90'+6' Foul by Isaac Price (Northern Ireland).

90'+4' Pyry Soiri (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

90'+3' Foul by Pyry Soiri (Finland).

90'+3' Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

90'+1' Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

90'+1' Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

89' Attempt missed. Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

87' Foul by Robert Ivanov (Finland).

87' Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

87' Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciaron Brown.

87' Attempt missed. Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

87' Substitution, Finland. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Benjamin Källman.

87' Substitution, Finland. Robert Taylor replaces Nikolai Alho.

86' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Nikolai Alho.

86' Foul by Marcus Forss (Finland).

86' Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Matti Peltola (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

85' Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

83' Corner, Finland. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

80' Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

80' Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

79' Attempt blocked. Rasmus Schüller (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

79' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Isaac Price replaces Shea Charles.

79' Substitution, Northern Ireland. George Saville replaces Jordan Thompson.

78' Benjamin Källman (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

78' Foul by Shea Charles (Northern Ireland).

77' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

76' Attempt missed. Robert Ivanov (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

76' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

75' Delay in match because of an injury Nikolai Alho (Finland).

74' Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

74' Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

74' Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

74' Attempt blocked. Marcus Forss (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

72' Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

72' Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

71' Robert Ivanov (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

71' Foul by Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland).

70' Substitution, Finland. Marcus Forss replaces Teemu Pukki.

70' Substitution, Finland. Pyry Soiri replaces Anssi Suhonen.

69' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Gavin Whyte replaces Conor Washington.

66' Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

66' Foul by Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland).

64' Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

64' Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.

62' Hand ball by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

62' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Leo Väisänen.

58' Foul by Anssi Suhonen (Finland).

58' Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

57' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

57' Delay in match because of an injury Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland).

56' Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Bradley with a headed pass.

52' Substitution, Finland. Matti Peltola replaces Richard Jensen because of an injury.

52' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

51' Delay in match because of an injury Richard Jensen (Finland).

50' Substitution, Northern Ireland. Josh Magennis replaces Dan Ballard because of an injury.

50' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

49' Delay in match because of an injury Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland).

49' Hand ball by Glen Kamara (Finland).

48' Richard Jensen (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

48' Foul by Richard Jensen (Finland).

48' Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

46' Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

46' Foul by Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland).

Second Half begins Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

45'+1' First Half ends, Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

45' Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45' Foul by Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland).

44' Attempt saved. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Bradley with a through ball.

41' Offside, Northern Ireland. Conor Washington tries a through ball, but Conor Bradley is caught offside.

40' Foul by Nikolai Alho (Finland).

40' Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

39' Foul by Benjamin Källman (Finland).

39' Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Rasmus Schüller (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

37' Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

35' Offside, Northern Ireland. Bailey Peacock-Farrell tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

35' Offside, Finland. Teemu Pukki tries a through ball, but Benjamin Källman is caught offside.

35' Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

35' Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Källman with a cross.

33' Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

33' Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland).

32' Benjamin Källman (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

32' Foul by Craig Cathcart (Northern Ireland).

28' Goal! Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1. Benjamin Källman (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

28' Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robin Lod.

27' Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

27' Foul by Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland).

26' Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

26' Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

25' Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).

25' Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

22' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Robert Ivanov.

21' Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Bradley.

19' Attempt missed. Nikolai Alho (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

18' Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

18' Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

18' Foul by Shea Charles (Northern Ireland).

12' Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

12' Foul by Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland).

5' Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

5' Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

1' Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Robert Ivanov.

1' Foul by Anssi Suhonen (Finland).

1' Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.