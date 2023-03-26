 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Northern Ireland vs Finland. European Championship Qualifying Group H.

Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland 0

    Finland 1

    • B Kallman (28th minute)

    full_time icon

    Match ends, Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

    second_half_end icon

    Second Half ends, Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

    free_kick_won icon

    Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Isaac Price (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Isaac Price (Northern Ireland).

    yellow_card icon

    Pyry Soiri (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Pyry Soiri (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robert Ivanov (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciaron Brown.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Finland. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Benjamin Källman.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Finland. Robert Taylor replaces Nikolai Alho.

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Nikolai Alho.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marcus Forss (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Matti Peltola (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

    corner icon

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Craig Cathcart.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Rasmus Schüller (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Isaac Price replaces Shea Charles.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. George Saville replaces Jordan Thompson.

    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Källman (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shea Charles (Northern Ireland).

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Robert Ivanov (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Nikolai Alho (Finland).

    yellow_card icon

    Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Marcus Forss (Finland) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Robert Ivanov (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Finland. Marcus Forss replaces Teemu Pukki.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Finland. Pyry Soiri replaces Anssi Suhonen.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Gavin Whyte replaces Conor Washington.

    free_kick_won icon

    Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josh Magennis with a headed pass.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Leo Väisänen.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anssi Suhonen (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Ciaron Brown (Northern Ireland).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Bradley with a headed pass.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Finland. Matti Peltola replaces Richard Jensen because of an injury.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Richard Jensen (Finland).

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland. Josh Magennis replaces Dan Ballard because of an injury.

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Dan Ballard (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Glen Kamara (Finland).

    yellow_card icon

    Richard Jensen (Finland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Richard Jensen (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland).

    start icon

    Second Half begins Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1.

    free_kick_won icon

    Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Conor Bradley with a through ball.

    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Conor Washington tries a through ball, but Conor Bradley is caught offside.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Nikolai Alho (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Benjamin Källman (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Rasmus Schüller (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland. Bailey Peacock-Farrell tries a through ball, but Dion Charles is caught offside.

    offside icon

    Offside, Finland. Teemu Pukki tries a through ball, but Benjamin Källman is caught offside.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Källman with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Glen Kamara (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Benjamin Källman (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Craig Cathcart (Northern Ireland).

    goal icon

    Goal! Northern Ireland 0, Finland 1. Benjamin Källman (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Teemu Pukki.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Teemu Pukki (Finland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robin Lod.

    free_kick_won icon

    Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dion Charles (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Glen Kamara (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Robert Ivanov.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Bradley.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Nikolai Alho (Finland) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.

    free_kick_won icon

    Anssi Suhonen (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Shea Charles (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rasmus Schüller (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jordan Thompson (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Robert Ivanov.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Anssi Suhonen (Finland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Conor Bradley (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.