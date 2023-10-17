 Skip to content
Northern Ireland vs Slovenia. European Championship Qualifying Group H.

Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland 0

    Slovenia 1

    • A Cerin (5th minute)

    Attempt missed. Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box.
    Josh Magennis (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    Foul by Jaka Bijol (Slovenia).
    Attempt blocked. Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
    Corner, Northern Ireland. Conceded by Jaka Bijol.
    Attempt blocked. Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
    Foul by Shea Charles (Northern Ireland).
    Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Paul Smyth (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    Foul by Erik Janza (Slovenia).
    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Foul by Adam Cerin (Slovenia).
    Attempt missed. Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
    Goal! Northern Ireland 0, Slovenia 1. Adam Cerin (Slovenia) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
    Shea Charles (Northern Ireland) is shown the yellow card.
    Foul by Jamal Lewis (Northern Ireland).
    Benjamin Sesko (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    Brad Lyons (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    Foul by Timi Elsnik (Slovenia).
    Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Paul Smyth.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.