Northern Ireland Women vs England Women: Lionesses aiming to close in on Women's World Cup qualification at sold-out Windsor Park

England Women are aiming to all but confirm their place at next summer's Women's World Cup as they take on Northern Ireland Women at a sold-out Windsor Park.

The Lionesses have had a perfect qualifying campaign thus far, winning all seven games with no goals conceded. They beat North Macedonia 10-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Friday.

A victory would take them five points clear of Austria - providing they also win their match against Latvia - with two games to play. However, Sarina Wiegman's side do still have to play Group D's second-placed side and Luxembourg in their final two qualifiers in September.

If they beat Austria in their penultimate match, it would confirm their place at the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand with a game to spare.

But Northern Ireland face an uphill battle to secure their spot. They sit third in Group D, three points behind Austria. They were beaten 3-1 by the Austrians on Friday, denting their qualification hopes.

While Northern Ireland will arguably need one of their greatest ever performances to take points from England, they will have a sold-out Windsor Park crowd behind them for Tuesday's game.

Roughly 18,000 fans are expected to cheer on the home side and will mark the second time the women's team have played at the national stadium since it was redeveloped. Around 3,500 fans watched Northern Ireland beat Latvia 4-0 last September.

It is the second time in World Cup qualifying that Northern Ireland and England have played at their country's national stadium - the reverse fixture in October, which England won 4-0, was played in front of 23,000 fans at Wembley.

The two sides have met in a recent friendly too. England were big winners again, beating Northern Ireland 6-0 during a friendly at St George's Park in February 2021 in what was Hege Riise's first game as interim manager after the departure of Phil Neville.

Wiegman: Windsor Park crowd will test England

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England manager Sarina Wiegman admits the number of talented young players available makes team selection hard, but says it's a good sign for the future of the Lionesses

While Northern Ireland will be hoping for a bump from their home fans, Wiegman is using the opportunity to help her team communicate in different ways on the pitch.

"As we approach every game, we want to develop out style of play well. We want to play good as a team and again, we want to create lots of chances and concede no goals," she said.

"It's going to be a tough game and a great crowd. It's a big occasion so I'm really looking forward to that, and the team too. It's the last chance they have to win to have any chance of qualifying… For us, we want to win and get as close as possible to qualifying.

"We have a job to do. We want to be a mature team, we want to play our game and how we want to play football and that won't change.

"Hopefully the crowd will make lots of noise so it's a little harder for us to talk to each other so we have communicate in passing and body language a little more to execute the actions we want to take. So I'm actually really looking forward to it."

Sarina Wiegman on England team news... "Don’t expect too many changes. Leah will play, that’s one change and I’ll first talk to the players about the starting line-up and then you’ll know.



"We have one withdrawal in Jill Scott, she won’t be available for Tuesday."

Williamson: A good warm-up for the Euros

While Tuesday's game represents a key chance for both sides to boost their qualification for the World Cup, Northern Ireland and England have also been drawn together in this summer's Women's European Championships.

It will be the first time Northern Ireland will play in a major tournament, which will be held across England, and Leah Williamson says this week's game is a good warm-up for their meeting on July 15.

She said: "When it comes to tactics and that side of the game, that's Sarina's job. We try to deliver on that so it's not too much of a thought process from us in terms of just playing the game that's ahead of us and that's what we'll do on Tuesday.

"It's a very different situation from the Euros and being in a group stage and what's on those games compared to now.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leah Williamson reflects on being named England captain and says she's aware of the regard in which the title is held in England

"But it's a great practise run, a sell-out crowd, a fantastic occasion and a game that they need to win and so do we. It's a good warm-up."

Reflecting on the midweek game, which the new captain watched from the stands, Williamson added: "I thought the girls were great, very professional. We had a job to do, we wanted to create loads of chances and prove to be a clinical team. I think the girls did that.

"It's never nice to sit out a football match, but when the team plays like that, it's fairly easy."

The Sky Sports News reporters view

Paul Gilmour in Belfast: "It's very important from a Northern Ireland perspective. They lost in Austria on Friday, it was a crucial game, 'do or die' it was described as by manager Kenny Shields.

"There was a nine-minute spell in the second half where Austria scored their three goals. Apart from that spell, it was an overall encouraging performance, but it now means they have to go and do the unthinkable and get a big scalp in England… They come here off the back of a 10-0 win against North Macedonia.

"It's a big game, Northern Ireland desperately need a win, but England are expected to win."

Image: England's Beth Mead scored four goals against North Macedonia on Friday

Anton Toloui: "This is probably England's last game before the squad for the Euros is announced.

"Sarina Wiegman has a nucleus of 27 players she's consistently picked from over the last seven months but getting that number down to 23 will be tough.

"The goalkeepers are set, as are the forwards too. The back-up full-backs, centre-backs and centre-midfielders are the roles with the most competition.

"Jill Scott, Jordan Nobbs and Katie Zelem are potentially fighting for one space in the squad, Niamh Charles will hope to get a chance to impress in defence one more time and there's a Steph Houghton-shaped hole in the squad to potentially fill too.

"There's more than the result on the line at Windsor Park on Tuesday night."

Smith: Wiegman is a winner but England want to challenge themselves

Image: England were also 6-0 winners against Northern Ireland in a friendly last February

Former England international Sue Smith on The Football Show:

"When you're playing sides that you're beating so convincingly, it's going to be a confidence boost for those players that are scoring lots of goals, but you want to playing against the top sides - that's where you want to challenge yourself.

"What she keeps saying is she wants to keep a clean sheet, so making sure that they're defensively solid, and there's no errors or mistakes. Then going forward, can you create as many opportunities as you can and can you take them and be clinical.

"If you look at the 20-0 and 10-0 [results in qualifying], you would say yes and it could have been so many more. What I love about Sarina Wiegman is that she always wants more. They finished the game and won 20-0 and she says they should have scored more.

"She constantly demands more from the players and that's what you think will take England to the next level, which is to win something, because she is a winner and every minute detail she will look at, whether that is individually or as a team. She wants to improve them and wants to make them better and that's certainly a really good trait to have as a manager."