Norway 1-2 Scotland: Steve Clarke's side produce stunning late comeback to maintain perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying

Scotland scored two goals in two minutes to complete a stunning late turnaround as they maintained their perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a 2-1 victory over Norway in Oslo.

Scotland produced a solid defensive performance in the blistering heat of Norway's capital, but they were finally undone when Erling Haaland, fresh from Man City's celebrations after winning the treble, was pulled down in the penalty area by Ryan Porteous before picking himself up and scoring from the spot (61).

Norway looked to be on course for what would have been an important win, but Scotland turned the game on its head in sensational fashion with two goals in two minutes.

Lyndon Dykes capitalised on some hesitancy in the Norway defence to level before Kenny McLean slotted home in the 89th minute to make it 2-1 and spark wild Scotland celebrations.

The victory sees Steve Clarke's side make it three wins from three to move eight points clear of Norway, who stay fourth in Group A, with five games remaining ahead of their clash with Georgia at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

The best chance of the first half fell to Norway forward Alexander Sorloth, who sent a free header from eight yards straight at Angus Gunn.

Scotland struggled to retain possession in the opening 20 minutes before settling down somewhat.

Scotland player ratings Starting XI: Gunn (7), Hickey (8), Porteous (7), Hendry (7), Tierney (8), Robertson (9), Christie (8), McTominay (8), McGregor (8), McGinn (8), Dykes (9).



Subs: Cooper (6), Gilmour (6), McLean (8), Armstrong (6), Hyam (n/a).



Player of the match: Andrew Robertson.

Andy Robertson produced two good runs and crosses but they did not lead to anything and John McGinn was closed down quickly after getting a sight of goal following Ryan Christie's cross.

Clarke's side were employing a flat back five out of possession and trying to keep a high line. The only time Haaland got the ball in a decent position in the first half, Callum McGregor quickly tracked back to make a penalty-box tackle.

Image: Haaland and tangles with Scotland's John McGinn

The striker might have had a far better chance if he had not been hauled down by Jack Hendry while beginning a chase for a ball over the top. Hendry was the last defender but only received a yellow card given the foul was on the halfway line.

The Slovenian referee was a lot harsher in handing bookings to McGinn and Kieran Tierney either side of half-time.

Ola Solbakken and McGinn saw decent long-range shots saved early in the second half before Hendry got away with some penalty-box grappling with Haaland, although the striker did not appeal unlike some of his team-mates.

Scotland team news... Jack Hendry was handed one of the most difficult tasks in football after being called into the heart of the Scotland defence to face Erling Haaland's Norway.



Hendry replaced the injured Grant Hanley in Oslo in the only change to the Scotland team that beat Spain in March to go top of Group A in European Championship qualifying.



There was no room for John Souttar, Nathan Patterson or Ross McCrorie in Steve Clarke's 23-man squad.



The former two have been nursing injuries while McCrorie was a late call-up.

However, he did not have long to wait for a spot-kick. Porteous grabbed the striker's shirt as he looked set to attack Sorloth's cross and the referee immediately pointed to the spot when Haaland went down.

Porteous in return received a yellow card which rules him out of Tuesday's visit of Georgia.

Gunn dived the right way and came close but was beaten by the power of the strike from Haaland, who had only scored once in his previous eight club matches but took his tally for the season for club and country to 59.

Image: Haaland puts Norway 1-0 up from the penalty spot

Scotland soon lost Tierney to injury with Liam Cooper entering the fray and they were making no inroads into Norway's lead before Clarke made a triple switch in the 79th minute and moved to a back four. McLean, Stuart Armstrong and Billy Gilmour came on.

Haaland went off in the 84th minute and Scotland soon stunned the hosts and delighted their travelling fans with their late double whammy.

Image: Norway's Martin Odegaard looks dejected at full-time

'Game against Georgia huge now'

Former Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall on Sky Sports News:

"It's a fantastic start to qualifying. Looking at the table it makes for great reading.

"They've played and beaten Spain and also won in Norway. Hampden Park will be bouncing on Tuesday night as Scotland look to back this result up against Georgia.

"A win on Tuesday would put Scotland in a fantastic position to qualify. They'd be disappointed not to qualify from that position.

"It's a huge game against Georgia now.

"The form they are in now is great. They are eight points ahead of Norway with five games to go, and Norway still have to come to Glasgow.

"That's the last game of the campaign but hopefully it is done and dusted by then.

"If they can go and win the next two games against Georgia and Cyprus then I see no reason why we won't be heading to Euro 2024."

Opta stats: Three from three for the first time since 2008

Scotland have won their opening three qualifying games for a major tournament (Euros/World Cup) for the first time since qualifying for Euro 2008 under Walter Smith.

Scotland have lost just one of their last nine away games against Norway (W6 D2), winning three of their last four visits (L1).

There were just 104 seconds between Dykes' equaliser (1-1) and McLean's winner (2-1) for Scotland scored in the 89th minute.

What's next

Scotland's next Euro 2024 qualifier is against Georgia at Hampden Park on Tuesday night. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Up next for Norway is another home game against Cyprus, also on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.