Norway Women vs Northern Ireland Women. Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-offs Round 2.
Ullevaal Stadion.
Norway Women 2
- C Hansen (13th minute)
- F Maanum (47th minute)
Northern Ireland Women 0
6-
Attempt missed. Marit Lund (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Emilie Woldvik (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Synne Jensen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Dugdale.
Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marit Lund with a cross.
Goal! Norway 2, Northern Ireland Women 0. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Ingrid Engen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
Attempt saved. Lauren Wade (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Simone Magill.
Attempt saved. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a headed pass.
Ingrid Engen (Norway) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marit Lund.
Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emilie Woldvik with a cross.
Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt missed. Guro Bergsvand (Norway) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marit Lund.
Attempt saved. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Emilie Woldvik (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
Attempt missed. Guro Bergsvand (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.
Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marit Lund.
Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Hansen.
Goal! Norway 1, Northern Ireland Women 0. Caroline Hansen (Norway) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marit Lund.
Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Norway) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emilie Woldvik with a cross.