Norway Women vs Northern Ireland Women. Women's European Championship Qualifiers Play-offs Round 2.

Ullevaal Stadion.

Norway Women 2

  • C Hansen (13th minute)
  • F Maanum (47th minute)

Northern Ireland Women 0

    6-

    free_kick_won icon

    Marit Lund (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Rachel Dugdale (Northern Ireland Women).
    free_kick_won icon

    Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Simone Magill (Northern Ireland Women).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Marit Lund (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Joely Andrews (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Marit Lund (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Emilie Woldvik (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Laura Rafferty (Northern Ireland Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Laura Rafferty.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Synne Jensen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Vilde Bøe Risa (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Simone Magill (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Norway. Celin Bizet Ildhusøy replaces Karina Sævik.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Norway. Marthine Østenstad replaces Guro Bergsvand.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Norway. Synne Jensen replaces Caroline Hansen.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Rebecca Holloway (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Dugdale.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Ellie Mason replaces Natalie Johnson.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Jackie Burns (Northern Ireland Women).
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Rachel Dugdale.
    free_kick_won icon

    Emilie Woldvik (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emily Wilson (Northern Ireland Women).
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
    free_kick_won icon

    Marit Lund (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Joely Andrews (Northern Ireland Women).
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cathinka Tandberg (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Rachel Dugdale (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marit Lund with a cross.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Vilde Bøe Risa (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chloe McCarron (Northern Ireland Women).
    goal icon

    Goal! Norway 2, Northern Ireland Women 0. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Emilie Woldvik (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Rebecca Holloway (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Cathinka Tandberg (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Rebecca McKenna (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Norway. Cathinka Tandberg replaces Ada Hegerberg.

    Second Half begins Norway 1, Northern Ireland Women 0.
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Northern Ireland Women. Emily Wilson replaces Lauren Wade.
    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, Norway 1, Northern Ireland Women 0.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Ingrid Engen (Norway) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.
    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Vilde Bøe Risa (Norway).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Lauren Wade (Northern Ireland Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Simone Magill.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Maren Mjelde (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Simone Magill (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a headed pass.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ingrid Engen (Norway).
    free_kick_won icon

    Joely Andrews (Northern Ireland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
    post icon

    Ingrid Engen (Norway) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Marit Lund.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emilie Woldvik with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Guro Bergsvand (Norway) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Rebecca Holloway.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Marit Lund.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Emilie Woldvik (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Rebecca McKenna.
    offside icon

    Offside, Northern Ireland Women. Natalie Johnson is caught offside.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Jackie Burns.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Guro Bergsvand (Norway) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vilde Bøe Risa with a cross following a corner.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Rebecca McKenna.
    offside icon

    Offside, Norway. Frida Maanum is caught offside.
    free_kick_won icon

    Karina Sævik (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.
    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Chloe McCarron (Northern Ireland Women).
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Frida Maanum (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marit Lund.
    offside icon

    Offside, Norway. Ada Hegerberg is caught offside.
    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Caroline Hansen.
    goal icon

    Goal! Norway 1, Northern Ireland Women 0. Caroline Hansen (Norway) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marit Lund.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Laura Rafferty.
    offside icon

    Offside, Norway. Frida Maanum is caught offside.
    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Norway) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emilie Woldvik with a cross.
    corner icon

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Chloe McCarron.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.