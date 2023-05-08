Norwich City 0-1 Blackpool: Morgan Rogers seals win for relegated Tangerines

Relegated Blackpool ended a disappointing Sky Bet Championship season on a high note as they recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road.

A well-taken first-half goal from Morgan Rogers proved enough to settle an entertaining encounter between two clubs with nothing but pride to play for.

It was a reward for a spirited showing from the visitors, who signed off on a positive note under caretaker head coach Stephen Dobbie, while for Norwich it was a sad exit for striker Teemu Pukki, who failed to mark his final game for the club with a goal.

Image: Blackpool's Morgan Rogers celebrates scoring the opening goal at Norwich

It also completed a miserable end to the campaign for the Canaries, who won just one of their final 11 matches and slumped to an 11th home loss of the campaign.

Blackpool finish Championship campaign with a win

Blackpool went ahead from their first clear chance after 15 minutes.

Josh Bowler did well to spot Rogers' run behind the home back line and the on-loan Manchester City youngster produced a neat chipped finish to beat Angus Gunn and stun a disgruntled home crowd.

The fact that it was Pukki's final game for the Canaries had helped lift the atmosphere somewhat and it took an excellent fingertip save from Daniel Grimshaw to deny him a goal three minutes later, after the Finn had latched onto a loose ball in the area.

Norwich continued to press, with Pukki thwarted by a timely block from Curtis Nelson and Grimshaw then diving at full stretch to tip a low drive from City's player of the season Gabriel Sara around the post.

Blackpool were still a threat however and it needed a fine last-ditch tackle from Andrew Omobamidele to deny Rogers a second before Pukki again took centre stage with a shot on the turn that was deflected just over.

In a lively start to the second period, Gunn made a good stop to deny Bowler after the Tangerines' midfielder had linked up well with Rogers on the right.

At the other end, first Pukki and then Onel Hernandez sent good efforts agonisingly wide of the target.

Blackpool - playing with commendable spirit for a relegated side - nearly doubled their advantage just past the hour mark when CJ Hamilton burst into the area and let fly with a powerful shot that Gunn did well to parry.

But it was Norwich who were seeing most of the ball and Pukki wasted another chance to sign off with a goal after 77 minutes as he failed to get enough on his touch after meeting Sam McCallum's inviting low cross at the back post.

It was the 88-goal striker's final contribution as he was substituted to a huge ovation a couple of minutes later.

Substitute Rob Apter should have settled the contest for Blackpool six minutes from time after catching the hosts on the break, but with other options available he choose to go it alone and was denied by another excellent Gunn stop.

The managers

Norwich’s David Wagner:

“I thought he got the reception he deserved before, during and after the game. It was a very emotional day for him but he dealt with it well and had many opportunities to score - it’s just a shame he didn’t take one. Of course he will be a big miss for Norwich City.

“I know all the numbers, but the club will also lose a reliable, honest and down-to-earth individual and I wish Teemu and his family all the best for the future. He will go down in Norwich’s history as one of the club’s stand-out strikers.”

Blackpool’s Stephen Dobbie:

“It would be wrong of me to say ‘no’, but I have got to wait to see what happens above me - there are things that need to be sorted out before anything happens on that. All I can say at the moment is that I loved playing for this club and I have enjoyed the honour of being in charge and being in the dugout - even though it was obviously a big disappointment when we were relegated.

“We’ll just have to see on that one but it was pleasing to finish the season with a win. Obviously everyone felt down after relegation but we had fans travelling down today and we worked very hard to make sure we were ready for the game. It was a strong team, one I thought could win the game and the players were excellent out there. They deserve a lot of credit for how they played. No way were they going to slack off just because we were down.”