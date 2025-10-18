Norwich City 0-1 Bristol City: Mark Sykes strikes winner as Canaries misery at home continues

Norwich's miserable record of losing every home match this season continued as Bristol City came away with a hard-fought 1-0 Championship success.

A well-taken goal from Mark Sykes midway through the second half was enough to condemn the Canaries to a sixth successive reverse at Carrow Road to pile more pressure on Liam Manning, the former Robins boss.

It was a first win in five for the visitors while the hosts are now looking anxiously over their shoulders after another lacklustre display, although it might have been different but for two excellent saves from Radek Vitek in the second half.

An instantly forgettable first half produced few clear-cut chances, with two well-matched sides largely cancelling each other out.

The only save of note was made by Norwich's Vladan Kovacevic, who blocked a powerful effort from Emil Riis after the visiting striker had been put through.

Moments earlier the Canaries carved out what turned out to be their best opening of the half, Oscar Schwartau heading a Jack Stacey cross inches wide at the back post.

Neto Borges also clipped the outside of the far post with a curling effort for the Robins but these were rare moments of excitement in a dull opening period.

Norwich upped the tempo at the start of the second half and it took an excellent stop from Vitek to prevent Emi Marcondes from converting Schwartau's cross into the danger area.

At the other end, Kovacevic tipped a first-time effort from Zak Vyner over the bar and Harry Darling produced a superb last-ditch block to deny Anis Mehmeti.

The visitors were now in the ascendancy and it was they who finally broke the deadlock after 73 minutes.

A cross from the left from Mehmeti somehow found its way to Sykes, unmarked at the back post, and the substitute produced an emphatic side-footed finish.

Kovacevic saved well at his near post to prevent Sykes from doubling the Robins' lead while Vitek made another good reflex stop to block Stacey's goalbound effort.

The managers

Norwich's Liam Manning:

To follow...

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

To follow...