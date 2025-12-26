Norwich City 1-0 Charlton Athletic: Jovon Makama strikes again as Canaries win

Jovon Makama maintained his hot streak in front of goal as Norwich beat Charlton 1-0 at Carrow Road to give their bid to move clear of the Championship relegation zone another boost.

Makama struck for the third game running just past the hour mark to extend the Canaries' unbeaten run under recently appointed head coach Phillippe Clement to four games.

The summer signing from Lincoln, who has stepped up to the plate in the absence of Josh Sargent, used his speed and strength to good effect to blast home a well deserved winner for the hosts.

They appeared to be moving in the right direction after a dreadful start to the season while a toothless Charlton side will be looking over their shoulders after a poor run.

Norwich dominated the opening period, with in-form Makama in the thick of the action.

The big frontman chested the ball down for Kenny McLean to test keeper Thomas Kaminski after just six minutes and then blasted a low effort against the upright after turning his marker.

Ruairi McConville hooked the ball just over from a corner as the one-sided nature of proceedings continued while it took an excellent finger-tip save from Kaminski to deny the recalled Matej Jurasek.

Charlton had little but well-organised defence to offer and it was not until the 42nd minute that they managed their first effort on goal, with Karoy Anderson's shot deflected wide.

Makama almost set up the opener for Norwich in the second minute of the second half with a surging run to the byline but his cutback was just behind newly introduced substitute Jacob Wright, who was waiting for a a tap-in.

The goal that had been coming finally arrived in the 61st minute and the scorer was no surprise, with Makama netting his fifth goal in six games.

Wright's ball into the box found the striker well marked just outside the six-yard box but he wriggled free to blast home an emphatic opener for the Canaries.

Oscar Schwartau almost added a second after bursting into the area from the left, but his effort was well gathered by Kaminski.

The Danish wideman brought another fine save out of Kaminski as the hosts maintained their search for a killer second - but it mattered little, with Vladan Kovacevic's late save to keep out a close-range header from substitute Charlie Kelman the only scare.

The managers

Norwich's Philippe Clement:

To follow...

Charlton's Nathan Jones:

To follow...