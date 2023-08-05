Norwich City 2-1 Hull City: Adam Idah's 96th-minute winner sees Canaries seal comeback win

A dramatic added-time goal from substitute Adam Idah made it a winning start to the new Sky Bet Championship season for Norwich as they beat Hull 2-1 at Carrow Road.

The Republic of Ireland international was in the right place at the right time in a late goalmouth melee to prod the ball home and settle an entertaining encounter.

Hull had taken the lead against the run of play in the first half with a well-taken goal on his debut from Liam Delap, only for the Canaries to level on the stroke of half-time with another sumptuous strike from youngster Jonathan Rowe - his first for his club.

Norwich made a bright start in the miserable conditions, with Gabriel Sara firing a decent effort just wide after just 40 seconds and Rowe grazing the outside of the upright with a low shot from distance.

But it was the visitors who got their noses in front with their first effort of the match in the 17th minute as some poor home defending was ruthlessly punished by Delap.

The on-loan Manchester City striker caught Shane Duffy in possession some 30 yards out and he outmuscled Ben Gibson before producing an emphatic finish into the top corner.

Angus Gunn then had to be alert to thwart Ozan Tufan after the ball had fell kindly for the Turkish midfielder in the area.

But apart from that the first half was all Norwich, with Duffy hitting the crossbar with a glancing header from a deep free-kick, Jack Stacey firing over when well placed and Matt Ingram producing an outstanding save to keep out a Josh Sargent header.

The hosts kept plugging away, however, and were finally rewarded in stoppage time with a cracker of a goal.

A fast-breaking Dimi Giannoulis did well to find Rowe in a central area and the young winger advanced to the edge of the box before cracking an unstoppable shot past Ingram to give a much fairer look to the half-time scoreline.

It was more of the same after the break, with Norwich on top, but the visitors almost regained the lead just past the hour mark when Delap burst through the centre before letting fly with a shot that appeared to be heading into the top corner until it was superbly tipped over by Gunn.

As the game headed into the final quarter, the Norwich threat appeared to be diminishing although Duffy should have better with a free header with 82 minutes on the clock.

It seemed as though the hosts would have to settle for a point but deep into added time they secured all three.

After a corner had only been half-cleared, the ball was fed back into the box and took a fortunate deflection to land at the feet of Idah, who steered it home from close range with Hull appealing in vain for offside.

The managers

Norwich's David Wagner:

"I know we got our winning goal right at the end but I thought it was a deserved win. In the first half I thought we were outstanding, creating lots of chances. We didn't have the same level in the second half but we kept going and got our reward in the end. It could have been frustrating for the supporters in the first half with us not taking our chance, but they kept believing and I think that got through to the players who kept believing as well.

"It was a poor goal to concede but the players reacted well and I am delighted with the way we played - coming back from 1-0 down to take all three points, everyone is happy. I have seen a lot of good things in pre-season and this was a continuation of that - another step in the right direction."

Hull assistant Justin Walker:

"I have to be careful with what I say but we are very angry about the way the game was managed at the end. We were told there was five minutes of added time and five minutes and 15 seconds had been played when the ball was played into a neutral area. That was the time he should have blown the final whistle, so why didn't he? And if the officials weren't sure whether their player was offside or not, why was the goal allowed to stand? We also felt the corner that led to the goal shouldn't have been given as the ball had already gone out.

"A lot of things happened at the end but the bottom line is we think the game should have finished by then. Having said all that there were plenty of positives to take from the game, even though there are things we need to do better, we know that. But all we are doing is talking about what happened in added time."