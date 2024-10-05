Norwich City 4-0 Hull City: Canaries dominate Tigers in comfortable win

Norwich maintained their impressive surge up the Championship table with a 4-0 demolition of a ragged Hull side at Carrow Road.

The Tigers went into the match with three straight wins behind them but were no match for a rampant home outfit who scored twice in each half to make it four wins in six games.

Helped by some desperately poor defending, Norwich scored two early goals in quick succession through Marcelino Nunez and Josh Sargent to take control.

They could then afford a missed penalty from Sargent before wrapping a comfortable win through Kaide Gordon - with his first goal since his loan move from Liverpool - and an eighth of the season from Spanish flyer Borja Sainz.

Norwich were quickly into full flow and had wasted two glorious chances to go ahead before scoring twice in five minutes to take control.

Sainz and Nunez both found themselves with just the keeper to beat after the visiting defence was cut open through the middle but on each occasion Ivor Pandur came to the rescue with excellent saves.

But there was nothing the Croatian could do to prevent Norwich from taking a deserved lead in the 16th minute.

Sainz was allowed too much time and space on left and cut inside before slipping the ball to Nunez who took aim and fired home from a couple of yards outside the box.

Norwich quickly made it 2-0 with Sainz again providing the assist. This time he sent over a low cross after breaking free and Sargent was on hand to stab home his fourth goal of the season.

Although under pressure for much of the opening period Hull had their moments going forward, and had chances to get back into the game. Mohamed Belloumi delayed his shot too long after getting a clear sight of goal and not long after Chris Bedia headed wastefully wide.

Norwich had a new keeper for the second period, with George Long replacing the injured Angus Gunn, and he was quickly called into action to block a fierce drive from the lively Belloumi.

The hosts were still looking the better side however and wasted a glorious chance to put the Tigers out of sight on 55 minutes.

They were awarded a penalty when Lewie Coyle handled in the box after more poor defensive play from the visitors but Sargent was unable to double his tally from the spot, his effort coming back off the upright before being cleared.

The miss clearly gave Hull a lift, with Belloumi hitting the woodwork from a long range free-kick, but then more abysmal defending handed Norwich a third on 66 minutes.

The visitors had ample time to clear when Sargent was crowded out in the box after a quick break but they failed to do so and substitute Gordon was left with the simple task of rolling the ball home.

After Hull new boy Joao Pedro had had an effort ruled out for handball Sainz made it 4-0 on 78 minutes, coolly lobbing Pandur as the keeper found himself in no mans land after a quick ball forward.

The managers

Norwich's Johannes Hoff Thorup:

"Angus jumped to take the ball and took a knock in the ribs. He was in some discomfort and was unable to come out for the second half. It's too early to say if he will be able to go away with Scotland - we'll know more once he has had a scan.

"We are getting better week to week, I think that is clear to see. There are still things to work on - but we are certainly getting there.

"In the best moments I thought we were really good and played at a high level - we created lots of chances and scored some really good goals, especially the second one.

"We also showed a great energy out there, with players supporting each other in the difficult moments, working hard together to make sure we got the right result."

Hull's Tim Walter:

"Congratulations to Norwich, they are a good team and deserved to win to win.

"They were a lot more clinical than us and took advantage of our mistakes while we didn't take advantage of theirs.

"We lost the ball too often and didn't win enough of the duels and were punished for it. The lads kept going and showed a good attitude but it is a defeat that we must accept.

"We must keep our heads up and remember that we had won our three previous games and were really good in them. Today we lost 4-0 and that is how it is in football sometimes."