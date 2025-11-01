Norwich 0-2 Hull: Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi net in Tigers win to heap more misery on Canaries

Norwich's nightmare home run continued as they went down 2-0 to Hull to make it seven straight home defeats in all competitions this season.

A sixth reverse in the Championship was greeted by a chorus of boos at Carrow Road, with chants of "your're not fit to wear the shirt" at the end.

The Canaries had dominated the first half but failed to take some good chances and were punished when Joe Gelhardt fired the visitors in front early in the second half with his sixth goal of the campaign.

Substitute Darko Gyabi wrapped the points up with a second near the end as Hull stretched their unbeaten run to six matches to move up, at least temporarily, into the play-off zone.

Image: Joe Gelhardt celebrates after giving Hull the lead at Norwich

Norwich should have been ahead inside five minutes when the visitors failed to clear their lines, allowing Jovan Makama to sweep a low cross into the danger area. But from no more than four yards out Josh Sargent somehow managed to fire the ball high and wide.

The Canaries belied their lowly position by going on to dominate the opening period, creating a string of decent chances that they were unable to capitalise on.

The recalled Shane Duffy saw a powerful header into the ground well saved by Ivor Pandur while Ruairi McConville was narrowly off target from another Kenny McLean corner.

As the almost non-stop pressure continued the impressive Jeffrey Schlupp clipped the crossbar after good work by Oscar Schwartau, who then fired wastefully wide when the ball broke kindly for him in the box.

Hull offered little except well-organised defence, with Gelhardt's snap-shot that sailed harmlessly over their only effort of the half.

But the visitors made their first opening of the second period count by taking the lead after 49 minutes.

Matt Crooks' header forward fell nicely for Gelhardt who outpaced Harry Darling before slipping the ball past the advancing Vladan Kovacevic and into the back of the net.

It was a cruel setback for the hosts but they remained on the front foot and Schwartau tested Pandur with a low shot as the game entered its final quarter.

Kyle Joseph could have wrapped it up for Hull after 73 minutes when he caught Duffy in possession but he fluffed his lines with just the keeper to beat.

Norwich threw on Academy product Errol Mundle-Smith for his debut as they sought an equaliser but it didn't arrive and the Tigers did eventually add a second after 87 minutes.

Two substitutes combined, with Gyabi firing home Cody Drameh's cross at the second attempt, prompting loud protests for the home faithful, directed at sporting director Ben Knapper and head coach Liam Manning.

