Norwich vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.
Team news
Norwich will be without suspended defender Ben Gibson for Sunday's Premier League game with Leeds following his red card in last weekend's 7-0 thrashing at Chelsea.
Billy Gilmour is back in contention for the Canaries after he was ineligible to face his parent club at Stamford Bridge.
Todd Cantwell is not yet available after his recent Achilles and ankle problems, while Sam Byram (hamstring) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are also out.
- Get Sky Sports | Get a NOW pass for £9.98
- Live football on Sky Sports
- Premier League fixtures | Table | Results
Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch will miss Sunday's trip to Carrow Road.
Trending
- Redknapp: Utd like a holiday camp; owners need to act
- Merson Says: Rivals want Man Utd win to keep Ole in
- PL predictions: Liverpool to stumble vs Brighton
- Maguire: Our embarrassing performance let down Ole
- 'We'll shock Golovkin then stun Eubank Jr!'
- Writers' Man Utd XIs: Who should Ole pick vs Spurs?
- Romero bringing combative streak back to Spurs
- Arteta on Barca job: I'm extremely happy at Arsenal
- Ole: I've dealt with setbacks before, I'll fight back
- What must Solskjaer sort for Spurs?
Raphinha - withdrawn during the draw with Wolves on Saturday - is available, while Kalvin Phillips could make his first Premier League start since October 2. Junior Firpo is also back in contention after recovering from a muscle strain.
How to follow
Norwich vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Last time out...
Jones Knows prediction
In fixtures like these where Leeds face off against a genuine relegation-threatened outfit, it's most certainly worth backing them. Since promotion, in 12 fixtures against teams in the bottom five of the Premier League, Leeds have won nine scoring 24 times in the process. Plus, with Kalvin Phillips back, Leeds are a different animal. The England midfielder has missed 13 Premier League games since Leeds returned to the top table and the club have lost nine of those and only just avoided defeat last weekend without him vs Wolves.
And, there is no doubting Norwich's tag as 'relegation-threatened' - that might even being a bit kind. Daniel Farke's team have made the worst start to a season in the club's history, taking just two points from their opening nine games - albeit three of those games have been against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. They are the lowest scorers in English football with just two goals. No side has ever scored fewer at this stage of a top flight season.
Leeds always give you a chance so Norwich could improve their woeful goals return but the extra quality in the final third for Marcelo Bielsa's side, spearheaded by Raphinha, should lead them to maximum points.
SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3 | BETTING ANGLE: Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals (2/1 with Sky Bet)
Premier League Preview: Redknapp's Tottenham vs Man Utd verdict | Will West Ham's rise continue? | Problems for Norwich, Everton
Pete Smith is joined by Jamie Redknapp, Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to preview another bumper weekend of Premier League action.
PART 1 | Jamie Redknapp previews the Saturday Night Football clash between Tottenham and Manchester United. Will United bounce back from their humiliating 5-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend?
PART 2 | Pete Smith is joined by Oliver Yew and Simeon Gholam to look ahead to Aston Villa vs West Ham on Super Sunday. West Ham's season continues to get better and better after their Carabao Cup victory against Man City. Will that good run continue at Villa Park?
PART 3 | Norwich vs Leeds on Super Sunday and Wolves vs Everton on Monday Night Football: Pressure building on Daniel Farke, Rafael Benitez looking for solutions.
Opta stats
- Norwich have won four of their six Premier League meetings with Leeds (D1 L1), though this is their first game against each other in the competition since May 1995 - a 2-1 win for Leeds that confirmed Norwich's relegation.
- Leeds have lost just one of their last five away league games against Norwich (W2 D2), winning 3-0 in their last visit to Carrow Road in August 2018.
- Since their return to the Premier League last season, Leeds are unbeaten in all eight of their league games against sides in the relegation zone (W6 D2). However, they've failed to win either such match so far this season, drawing 1-1 with both Burnley and Newcastle United.
- Norwich's goal difference of -21 is the joint-worst record at this stage of a Premier League campaign, level with Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00. Indeed, only in 1946-47 (27) have Norwich ever conceded more goals at this stage of a league campaign than their 23 shipped so far this term.
- Norwich City haven't scored more than once in any of their last 27 Premier League matches, scoring just seven times and converting 2.6% of their shots in that time. Only two teams in English top-flight history have had longer runs without netting more than once in a game - Arsenal between September 1912 and March 1913 (28 in a row) and Wolves between January 1984 and October 2003 (30 in a row).
- Leeds have just seven points from their nine league matches this season (W1 D4 L4), their worst tally at this stage of a season since the 1988-89 campaign when they had only six.
- Among managers to manage in more than one Premier League season, Norwich manager Daniel Farke has the lowest points-per-game ratio (0.49), the lowest win ratio (10.6%) and the lowest goals-per-game ratio (0.60) of any manager. Norwich have also shipped 98 goals in his 47 matches in charge, with the only manager seeing 100 goals conceded in fewer than 50 games being John Gorman (42 games, all with Swindon in 1993-94).
- Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul has conceded an average of 1.64 goals-per-game in his Premier League career (332 goals conceded in 202 games), the highest rate of any goalkeeper with at least 200 appearances in the competition.
- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against sides he's previously played for in the competition (2 vs Crystal Palace, 2 vs Burnley). This will be his first such appearance against Norwich, having played seven times for the Canaries in 2015-16.
- Despite only coming on in the 62nd minute against Wolves, Leeds' 19-year-old forward Joe Gelhardt had the joint-most shots of any player in the match (3) and had 11 touches in the opposition box, as many as Wolves managed in the entire game against Leeds.