Norwich vs Leeds: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news

Norwich will be without suspended defender Ben Gibson for Sunday's Premier League game with Leeds following his red card in last weekend's 7-0 thrashing at Chelsea.

Billy Gilmour is back in contention for the Canaries after he was ineligible to face his parent club at Stamford Bridge.

Todd Cantwell is not yet available after his recent Achilles and ankle problems, while Sam Byram (hamstring) and Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) are also out.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling and Robin Koch will miss Sunday's trip to Carrow Road.

Raphinha - withdrawn during the draw with Wolves on Saturday - is available, while Kalvin Phillips could make his first Premier League start since October 2. Junior Firpo is also back in contention after recovering from a muscle strain.

How to follow

Norwich City

Leeds United Sunday 31st October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Norwich vs Leeds is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm.

Last time out...

In fixtures like these where Leeds face off against a genuine relegation-threatened outfit, it's most certainly worth backing them. Since promotion, in 12 fixtures against teams in the bottom five of the Premier League, Leeds have won nine scoring 24 times in the process. Plus, with Kalvin Phillips back, Leeds are a different animal. The England midfielder has missed 13 Premier League games since Leeds returned to the top table and the club have lost nine of those and only just avoided defeat last weekend without him vs Wolves.

And, there is no doubting Norwich's tag as 'relegation-threatened' - that might even being a bit kind. Daniel Farke's team have made the worst start to a season in the club's history, taking just two points from their opening nine games - albeit three of those games have been against Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. They are the lowest scorers in English football with just two goals. No side has ever scored fewer at this stage of a top flight season.

Leeds always give you a chance so Norwich could improve their woeful goals return but the extra quality in the final third for Marcelo Bielsa's side, spearheaded by Raphinha, should lead them to maximum points.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-3 | BETTING ANGLE: Leeds to win and over 2.5 goals (2/1 with Sky Bet)

