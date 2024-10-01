Norwich City 1-1 Leeds: Largie Ramazani earns point for United

Norwich and Leeds battled it out for a hard-fought point as an entertaining Championship clash ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Canaries, who were looking for three straight wins, grabbed an early lead on a miserable evening at Carrow Road through Josh Sargent's penalty.

But Leeds ensured it wasn't a losing return to Norfolk for head coach Daniel Farke, equalising on 60 minutes through a well-taken effort from Belgian youngster Largie Ramazani.

Both sides had chances to win it but a draw was a fair result and kept them nicely placed in and around the play-off positions.

Norwich made their first incisive attack of the game count on 15 minutes as they took the lead from the penalty spot.

It was an easy decision for referee Stephen Martin, with Sargent having his legs taken from beneath him by Joe Rodon as he cut back on the edge of the six-yard box after being picked out by Ante Crnac.

There was a long delay as Ilia Gruev received treatment in the area - he was substituted a few minutes later - but Sargent kept his cool to calmly despatch his third goal of the season.

Leeds produced a strong response and came desperately close to levelling almost immediately when Wilfried Gnonto saw his low drive come back off the upright after working himself some space in a crowded box.

Gnonto saw another decent effort smothered by goalkeeper Angus Gunn while at the other end Sargent was foiled at the near post by Illan Meslier.

The visitors started the second period strongly and substitute Joe Rothwell tested Gunn with a powerful strike after picking up a loose ball on the edge of the box.

Leeds were on top and it was no real surprise when they made their dominance count on the hour mark.

The impressive Gnonto was the instigator, bursting into the area before slipping the ball wide for Ramazani who buried an unstoppable shot across Gunn and into the far corner of the net.

The visitors were unable to press on, however, and Norwich looked the side more likely to win it in the closing stages, with Borja Sainz only just wide with an outrageous rabona effort.

The managers

Norwich's Johannes Hoff Thorup:

"I would say this was up there with our best performance of the season.

"It was a tough game, with a lot of running needed without the ball, but the boys did a strong job.

"They were confident about picking up three points beforehand and went out there and gave a really good performance against a very good side.

"After Leeds got their equaliser I thought it was a strong response. We gave it a good shot trying to win it, creating some good moments and going close on a number of occasions."

Leeds' Daniel Farke:

This place will always have a special place in my heart but I am pleased I still haven't lost against them!

"I thought it was a good point on the road for us against an in-form Norwich side.

"It was a tight, competitive game and I was very pleased with the way we overcame a number of setbacks to take something from it.

"After going behind and losing an important player (Ilia Gruev) we stood together and showed a great attitude as I was sure we would because I know we have brilliant characters in the squad.

"We kept going and after equalising had some good chances to win it and what should have been a penalty when Willy Gnonto was fouled."