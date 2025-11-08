Norwich City 1-2 Leicester City: Liam Manning sacked by Canaries after yet another defeat

Jordan James headed home an injury-time winner as Leicester came from behind to secure a 2-1 win at Norwich, leading to the sacking of Liam Manning.

The struggling Canaries gave themselves a great chance of ending that depressing seven-match run when Mathias Kvistgaarden scored for the second game running to give his side the lead after 62 minutes.

But substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid equalised for the Foxes 13 minutes later, with the visitors then going on to secure only their second win in 11 matches when James got on the end of a fine Abdul Fatawu cross - with the goal leaving Norwich marooned in the bottom three with almost a third of the season completed.

And after the game the club announced the departure of Manning, as well as his assistant head coach Chris Hogg.

The two out-of-form sides struggled to create clear openings in an even first half.

Veteran keeper Asmic Begovic clawed the ball off the line as a Kenny McLean effort caused panic in the home defence while another early chance saw Jordan Ayew volley into ground and over for the visitors.

Midway through the half, Patson Daka headed Fatawu's cross wastefully wide, with Jovon Makama then shooting across the face of goal in Norwich's next attack.

But defences were largely on top and a lack of goals was no big surprise at half-time, with Leicester not helped by the sight of defender Ben Nelson being stretchered off with a leg injury just before the break.

The deadlock was finally broken as the Canaries scored at home for the first time since mid September.

Kvistgaarden saw his shot from distance blocked by Caleb Okoli but quickly pounced on the rebound and found the corner of the net with a precise low finish.

Oscar Schwartau almost made it two moments later after bursting clear down the left, with Begovic needing to produce a fine one-handed save to keep out his goal-bound shot.

Fatawu had a snap-shot well saved as Leicester sought a response, with Vladan Kovacevic then doing well to thwart James when he raced through.

Their pressure finally told in the 72nd minute when Decordova-Reid equalised just after coming on as a substitute.

Norwich failed to clear their lines when a Fatawu cross was blocked and when the ball fell to Decordova-Reid, he volleyed home emphatically from just inside the box to restore parity.

And it was the Foxes who had the final say in the second minute of injury time. Fatawu did well to get in a cross in from the right and James timed his run perfectly to head home a dramatic winner.

The managers

Norwich's Liam Manning, who was sacked shortly after his post-match press conference:

"It's a tough one to take. I thought in the first half we were good without testing their keeper enough. We showed the right intent, caused them problems, but lacked quality at the key moments.

"We also started the second half well, got our goal and could have had another one. But it's about sustaining the intensity and what happened after our goal was so frustrating."

Leicester's Marti Cifuentes:

"I am very happy for the players after what happened in midweek. It was a tough blow when we conceded late in that one and the players have come out today and given a really good response to that disappointment.

"After going behind we showed great character to come back. We had the bravery to keep playing our football and obviously to come away with all three points is very pleasing.

"Although Norwich are struggling at the moment it's still a big club with good players and this is a good win for us.

"But there is no room for complacency there are still a lot of things we need to do better, things we can work on with the players who are with us in the international break."